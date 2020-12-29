東京商工リサーチの企業アンケートに回答した1万59社の87％が、今シーズンは忘年会や新年会を「開催しない予定」であることが分かった。同社は「従業員の新型コロナウイルス感染防止に細心の注意を払っているようだ」と指摘。感染者が多い北海道、首都圏、大阪府や周辺で特に割合が高かった。

アンケートは11月9～16日にインターネットで実施した。都道府県別では奈良が96％で最高。北海道、徳島、栃木、埼玉、大阪、神奈川、東京、三重と続き、いずれも90％以上だった。

一方、最も低かったのが秋田の65％。佐賀68％、宮崎70％と感染者数が比較的少ない地域は割合が低かった。

東京商工(とうきょうしょうこう)リサーチ Tokyo Shoko Research

企業 (きぎょう) company

アンケート survey, questionnaire

回答(かいとう)する to respond

1万59社 (いちまんごじゅうきゅうしゃ) 10,059 companies

今(こん)シーズン this season

忘年会 (ぼうねんかい) year-end party

新年会 (しんねんかい) new year party

開催(かいさい)する to hold (an event)

予定 (よてい) plan, schedule

〜であることが分(わ)かる to find/learn something

同社 (どうしゃ) the same company

従業員 (じゅうぎょういん) employee

新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus

感染 (かんせん) infection

防止 (ぼうし) prevention

細心(さいしん)の careful, meticulous

注意(ちゅうい)を払(はら)う to pay attention

〜ようだ it seems that ～

指摘(してき)する to indicate, to point something out

感染者 (かんせんしゃ) infected people

多(おお)い many

北海道 (ほっかいどう) Hokkaido

首都圏 (しゅとけん) Tokyo metropolitan area

大阪府 (おおさかふ) Osaka prefecture

周辺 (しゅうへん) surrounding area

特(とく)に particularly

割合 (わりあい) percentage, proportion

高(たか)い high

11月 (じゅういちがつ) November

9～16日 (ここのかからじゅうろくにち) the 9th to 16th

インターネット internet

実施(じっし)する to carry out

都道府県 (とどうふけん) administrative districts, prefectures

〜別(べつ) by ～

奈良 (なら) Nara

最高 (さいこう) the highest

徳島 (とくしま) Tokushima

栃木 (とちぎ) Tochigi

埼玉 (さいたま) Saitama

神奈川 (かながわ) Kanagawa

東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo

三重 (みえ) Mie

続(つづ)く to continue

いずれも both, either, all

〜以上(いじょう) more than ～

一方(いっぽう) on the other hand

最(もっと)も低(ひく)い the lowest

秋田 (あきた) Akita

佐賀 (さが) Saga

宮崎 (みやざき) Miyazaki

〜数(すう) number of ～

比較的 (ひかくてき) relatively

少(すく)ない few

地域 (ちいき) region

1) なぜ多くの企業が今シーズンは忘年会や新年会を開催しない予定なのですか？

2) アンケートで割合が高かったのはどの都道府県ですか？

3) 割合が低かったのはどの都道府県ですか？

It was found that 87% of the 10,059 companies that responded to a corporate survey by Tokyo Shoko Research “do not plan to hold” year-end or new year parties this season. The same firm pointed out that the companies “seem to be paying close attention to the prevention of employees contracting the novel coronavirus.” The percentage was particularly high in Hokkaido, the Tokyo metropolitan area, Osaka Prefecture and the surrounding areas where there are particularly many infected people.

The survey was carried out on the internet from Nov. 9 to 16. By administrative division, Nara was the highest at 96%. It was followed by Hokkaido, Tokushima, Tochigi, Saitama, Osaka, Kanagawa, Tokyo and Mie, all of which had figures exceeding 90%.

On the other hand, Akita had the lowest rate at 65%. The percentage was lower in regions where the number of infected people was relatively small, such as Saga at 68% and Miyazaki at 70%.

1) Why have many companies decided not to plan year-end or new year parties this season?

従業員の新型コロナウイルス感染防止に細心の注意を払っているため。

Because they are paying close attention to the prevention of employees contracting the novel coronavirus.

2) Which administrative divisions had the highest percentages of responses (that said they “do not plan to hold” parties)?

感染者が多い北海道、首都圏、大阪府や周辺。

Hokkaido, the Tokyo metropolitan area, Osaka Prefecture and the surrounding areas where there are many infected people.

3) Which administrative divisions had the lowest percentages?

秋田、佐賀、宮崎など感染者数が比較的少ない地域。

Regions where the number of infected people was relatively small, such as Akita, Saga and Miyazaki.

