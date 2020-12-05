Eggslut, a Los Angeles-born fast-casual sandwich shop specializing in — you guessed it — egg dishes, opened its first location in Shinjuku last year. Starting this month, it’s giving sweets a go, too, and debuted a new dessert: The Eggy Banana Pudding (¥500 before tax). The dish riffs on the classic banana pudding popular in the Southern United States, and features crispy cardamom cookies and whipped cream atop a rich egg-based custard.

If you’ve never been to an Eggslut before, you should give its savory sandwiches a try, first. That’s the reason it expanded to this side of the Pacific, after all. But the pudding is pretty good, almost as good as what you’d find at an actual American barbecue spot. Unsurprisingly, the egg-centric banana custard makes the dish. Eggslut knows what it does well, after all.

In line with COVID-19 guidelines, the government is strongly requesting that residents and visitors exercise caution if they choose to visit bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)