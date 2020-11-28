We’re all trying to snack healthier these days, but would you ever think of reaching for a slab of convenience-store tofu? You should.

Self-described “plant protein company” Asahico has released a tofu bar with 10 grams of protein (¥138 after tax), available exclusively at Seven-Eleven Japan stores across the country. This snack comes shrink-wrapped, much like pre-marinated konbini “salad chicken” but offers a filling, healthy plant-based alternative. It has become something of a hit, and initial efforts to find it returned nothing but empty shelves.

While a simple soy-based block might not seem all that exciting, Asahico’s take gives it a pleasant vegetable dashi taste that’s satisfying even when eaten on its own. There’s certainly a plethora of future flavor possibilities, but even this basic offering is a late-year konbini highlight.

