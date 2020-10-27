Kaigo ni kuwashii Ōtsuka-san naradewa no hassō ne.

Situation 1: Ms. Gray and her junior colleague Mr. Morishita are discussing a product by Mr. Otsuka.

森下： この商品、すごくいいですね。ぼくは全然思いつきませんでしたが、発売されたら、きっと売れると思います。

グレイ： うん。介護に詳しい大塚さんならではの発想ね。

Morishita: Kono shōhin, sugoku ii desu ne. Boku wa zenzen omoitsukimasen deshita ga, hatsubai saretara, kitto ureru to omoimasu.

Gurei: Un. Kaigo ni kuwashii Ōtsuka-san naradewa no hassō ne.

Morishita: This product, it’s really good. I never would have thought of it, but when it goes on sale, I think it will surely sell.

Gray: Yeah. It’s an idea that could only come from Mr. Otsuka, who is familiar with nursing.

The structure XならではのY, expresses the idea that “Y” can only be realized by “X,” and is mostly used when the speaker is expressing admiration of “X.” It is also a structure that’s often used in advertising:

ここに泊(と)まれば、一流(いちりゅう)ホテルならではのすばらしいサービスを受(う)けることができる。 (If you stay here, you can receive the kind of superb service that is only possible at a first-class hotel.)

この地方(ちほう)ならではの独特(どくとく)のお祭(まつ)りを見(み)てみたい。 (I’d like to see a festival that is unique to this region.)

Situation 2: Mrs. Shiba comes home from work on Friday.

妻： 今週もよく働いた。疲れてもう何もできない。

夫： そういうときは、早く寝るに限るよ。

Tsuma: Konshū mo yoku hataraita. Tsukarete mō nani mo dekinai.

Otto: Sō iu toki wa, hayaku neru ni kagiru yo.

Wife: Ah, I worked so hard this week. I’m exhausted and can’t do anything.

Husband: If that’s the case, the only thing you can do is go to bed early.

The structure [Yは]Xに限(かぎ)る is also used to express that “X” is the only option and often the best. It’s a subjective remark based on the speaker’s judgement, and “X” can be a noun or a verb in its dictionary form or nai-form:

カレーうどんはこの店(みせ)に限るね。 (This really is the only restaurant for curry noodles.)

Xに限る is often used with a clause such as なら, たら or とき that shows a condition:

課長(かちょう)が怒(おこ)りだしたら、何(なに)も言(い)わないに限る。 (If the boss gets angry, the only thing to do is not say anything.)

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Gray and Ms. Tamachi are chatting about hot springs.

グレイ： 仕事(しごと)の疲(つか)れがたまったときは温泉(おんせん)に限るね。

田町(たまち): うん。温泉のお湯(ゆ)に浸(つ)かっていると、本当(ほんとう)にリラックスできる。それに、その土地(とち)ならではのおいしい料理 (りょうり) が食(た)べられるから、それも楽(たの)しみだし。ふだんの生活(せいかつ)を忘(わす)れて広(ひろ)いお風呂(ふろ)に浸かっていると、天国(てんごく)みたい。

グレイ： そうね。私(わたし)はあまり知(し)られていない温泉の小(ちい)さい旅館(りょかん)が好(す)き。有名(ゆうめい)な温泉の大(おお)きいホテルは、人(ひと)が多(おお)くて落(お)ち着(つ)かないの。以前(いぜん)行(い)った東北(とうほく)の小さな温泉はほんとによかった。

田町： へえ、そうなんだ。

グレイ： 小さな旅館ならではのきめ細(こま)やかなサービスがあるし、いろいろな人の話(はなし)も聞(き)けるし。早(はや)くそういう旅行(りょこう)に行きたいなあ。

田町： うーん、温泉とごちそうはなかなかリモートでは再現 (さいげん) できないね。そろそろ計画 (けいかく) したいけど、とりあえず今晩 (こんばん) は、お風呂に入浴剤 (にゅうよくざい) を入(い)れてみよう。

Gray: When the tiredness piles up from work, a hot spring is the only option.

Tamachi: Yeah. Soaking in the hot water of a hot spring, you can really relax. Besides, we can eat delicious food that is unique to the area, that’s also enjoyable. We can forget our usual lives and soak in a spacious bath, it’s like heaven.

Gray: That’s true. I like the small hot spring inns that aren’t well-known. The famous hot springs with large hotels, there are so many people and you can’t relax. The small hot spring in Tohoku that I visited before was quite good.

Tamachi: Oh, is that so?

Gray: There is the kind of fine-tuned service that you can only get at a smaller inn, and you can hear the stories of various people. I’d like to go on that kind of trip soon.

Tamachi: Yeah, hot springs and feasts are hard to reproduce remotely (at home). I want to plan such a trip soon. But, anyway, for tonight, I’ll just try putting bath salts in the bath.