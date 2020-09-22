新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大前と比べ、約2人に1人が「健康になった」と実感―。明治安田生命保険が2日発表した健康に関するアンケートでこんな結果が出た。担当者は「ステイホーム中に食生活を見直したり、運動の機会を増やしたりするなど、生活習慣の改善に取り組む人が増えた」と分析した。
調査は8月6～13日に全国20～79歳の既婚男女を対象にネットで実施、5640人が答えた。
コロナ禍での健康の度合いを尋ねると、感染拡大前より「健康になった」「やや健康になった」との回答は計48.1％に上った。一方で「不健康になった」「やや不健康になった」は計2.8％にとどまった。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus
感染拡大 (かんせんかくだい) infection spread
前 (まえ) before, prior to
比(くら)べる to compare
約 (やく) approximately
2人(ふたり)に1人(ひとり) 1 in 2 people
健康(けんこう)になる to become healthy
実感(じっかん)する to actually feel
明治安田生命保険 (めいじやすだせいめいほけん) Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.
2日 (ふつか) the 2nd
発表(はっぴょう)する to announce
〜に関(かん)する regarding 〜
アンケート survey
こんな this kind
結果 (けっか) result
出(で)る to come out
担当者 (たんとうしゃ) representative, spokesperson
ステイホーム stay at home
〜中(ちゅう) during 〜
食生活 (しょくせいかつ) dietary habits
見直(みなお)す to review
〜したり…したりする do ～ or/and…
運動 (うんどう) exercise
機会 (きかい) opportunity, chance
増(ふ)やす to increase
など and others
生活習慣 (せいかつしゅうかん) lifestyle habits
改善 (かいぜん) improvement
取(と)り組(く)む to work on
人 (ひと) person
増(ふ)える to increase
分析(ぶんせき)する to analyze
調査 (ちょうさ) survey
8月 (はちがつ) August
6〜13日 (むいかからじゅうさんにち) from the 6th to the 13th
全国 (ぜんこく) across the country
20〜79歳 (にじゅうからななじゅうきゅうさい) from age 20 to 79
既婚 (きこん) married
男女 (だんじょ) men and women
対象 (たいしょう) target
ネット internet
実施(じっし)する to conduct
5640人 (ごせんろっぴゃくよんじゅうにん) 5,640 people
答(こた)える to answer
禍 (か) disaster, pandemic
度合(どあ)い degree, status
尋(たず)ねる to inquire, to ask
〜より compared to 〜
やや slightly
回答 (かいとう) response
計 (けい) total
上(のぼ)る to reach
一方(いっぽう)で on the other hand
不健康 (ふけんこう) unhealthy
とどまる to stay, to remain
Quick questions
1) 新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大前と比べ、約2人に1人が健康になったと実感したのはなぜですか？
2) 調査対象はどういった方々でしたか？
3) 感染拡大前より不健康になったと感じた人は何％でしたか？
Translation
Compared to before the spread of infection of novel coronavirus, 1 in 2 people actually feel they’ve become healthier. These results came from a survey regarding health announced on the 2nd by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. A spokesperson analyzed that, “During the stay-at-home [period] those people who have made improvements to their lifestyle habits — taking a second look at their eating habits, increasing opportunities to exercise and so on — have increased.”
5,640 people answered a survey that was conducted via the internet between Aug. 6 to 13 and targeted married men and women across the country between the ages of 20 and 79 years old.
In inquiring about the degree of health in the coronavirus pandemic, answers of “became healthier” and “became slightly healthier” rose to 48.1% [of all responses]. On the other hand, [those who answered] “became unhealthier” and “became slightly unhealthier” remained at 2.8% [of responses].
Answers
1) Why did around 1 in 2 people feel that they had become healthier now than before the spread of the coronavirus infection?
ステイホーム中に食生活を見直したり、運動の機会を増やしたりするなど、生活習慣の改善に取り組む人が増えたから。
Because the people who have made improvements to their lifestyle habits during the stay-at-home [period] — taking a second look at their eating habits, increasing opportunities to exercise and so on — have increased.
2) What kind of people was the survey targeted at?
全国20～79歳の既婚男女。
Married men and women aged between 20 and 79, from across the country.
3) What percentage of people felt they had become unhealthier compared to before the pandemic?
2.8％。
2.8 percent.