性暴力被害を公表したジャーナリスト伊藤詩織さん(31)は20日、自身を誹謗中傷するツイッターに、自民党の杉田水脈衆院議員が賛同を示す「いいね」を押したことで名誉を傷つけられたとして、杉田氏に220万円の損害賠償を求めて東京地裁に提訴した。

原告側によると、「いいね」を押すことが名誉侵害に当たるかどうかが争点となる訴訟は珍しいという。訴状によると、杉田氏は2018年6～7月、BBCの番組やツイッターで伊藤さんを批判。その後、伊藤さんを中傷するツイートに「いいね」を押したとしている。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

性暴力 (せいぼうりょく) sexual violence

被害 (ひがい) damage, case

公表(こうひょう)する to disclose, to make public

ジャーナリスト journalist

伊藤詩織 (いとうしおり) Shiori Ito

20日 (はつか) the 20th

自身 (じしん) oneself

誹謗中傷(ひぼうちゅうしょう)する to slander, to defame

ツイッター Twitter

自民党 (じみんとう) Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)

杉田水脈 (すぎたみお) Mio Sugita

衆院議員 (しゅういんぎいん) Lower House member

賛同 (さんどう) nod, agreement, support

示(しめ)す to indicate

「いいね」“like”

押(お)す to push, to click

名誉 (めいよ) honor, reputation

傷(きず)つける to damage

氏 (し) Mr., Ms.

220万円 (にひゃくにじゅうまんえん) ¥2.2 million

損害賠償 (そんがいばいしょう) damage compensation

求(もと)める to demand, to seek

東京地裁 (とうきょうちさい) Tokyo District Court

提訴(ていそ)する to bring a case before

原告 (げんこく) plaintiff

側 (がわ) side

〜によると according to ～

侵害 (しんがい) violation

〜に当(あ)たる to be equivalent of ～

〜かどうか whether ～

争点 (そうてん) point of contention

〜となる to be ～

訴訟 (そしょう) lawsuit

珍(めず)らしい rare

訴状 (そじょう) written complaint

2018年 (にせんじゅうはちねん) the year 2018

6～7月(ろくからしちがつ) June to July

番組 (ばんぐみ) program

ツイッター Twitter

批判(ひはん)する to criticize

その後(ご) later, then

中傷(ちゅうしょう)する to defame

Quick questions

1) 伊藤さんによると、杉田議員はどのように彼女の名誉を傷つけましたか？

2) 求められている損害賠償の額はいくらですか？

3) 原告側は、どのような点でこの訴訟は珍しいとしていますか？

Translation

In a case brought before the Tokyo District Court, journalist Shiori Ito (31), who publicly disclosed being the victim of a sexual assault, sought compensation of ¥2.2 million in damages from Mio Sugita, a Lower House member of the Liberal Democratic Party, claiming that Sugita damaged her reputation by clicking “like” icons to show support for tweets that defamed her.

According to the plaintiff’s side, it is rare for a lawsuit to have a point of contention as to whether liking the tweets is equivalent to discrediting someone. The complaint states that from June to July 2018, Sugita criticized Ito on a BBC program and on Twitter and later clicked “like” on tweets that slandered Ito.

Answers

1) According to Ms. Ito, how did Rep. Sugita damage her reputation?

伊藤さんを誹謗中傷するツイッターに賛同を示す「いいね」を押した。

By clicking “like” to show support for the tweets which defamed Ms. Ito.

2) How much is claimed in the damages?

220万円。

¥2.2 million.

3) According to the plaintiff’s side, in what way is the lawsuit rare?

「いいね」を押すことが名誉侵害に当たるかどうかが争点となる訴訟は珍しい。

It is rare for a lawsuit to have a point of contention as to whether clicking “like” is equivalent to damaging one’s reputation.

