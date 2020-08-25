新型コロナウイルスの感染が拡大する中、日本人がマスクを着ける動機は、感染が怖いからでも他の人を守るためでもなく「みんなが着けているから」。同志社大の中谷内一也教授(社会心理学)らのチームが11日までに、インターネットで行ったアンケートから、こんな結果をまとめた。
チームは感染者の増加が続いた3月下旬、年齢や居住地などの構成が日本の縮図となるよう千人を選び、マスク着用の理由や頻度を尋ねた。
「感染すると症状が深刻になる」などの理由と着用頻度との結び付きの強さを解析すると、断トツは「人が着けているから」。「他人の感染防止」はほぼ関係なかった。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
新型(しんがた)コロナウイルス novel coronavirus
感染 (かんせん) infection
拡大(かくだい)する to spread
〜中 (なか) amid ～
日本人 (にほんじん) Japanese
マスク face mask
着(つ)ける to wear
動機 (どうき) motive, incentive
怖(こわ)い scary
〜でも…でもない neither 〜 nor …
他(ほか)の other
人 (ひと) person, people
守(まも)る to protect
みんな everyone
〜から because ～
同志社大 (どうししゃだい) Doshisha University
中谷内一也 (なかやちかずや) Kazuya Nakayachi
教授 (きょうじゅ) professor
社会心理学 (しゃかいしんりがく) social psychology
〜ら ～ and others
チーム team
11日 (じゅういちにち) the 11th
〜までに by ～
インターネット internet
行(おこな)う to carry out, to execute
アンケート survey
〜から from ～
こんな this kind, such
結果 (けっか) result
まとめる to compile, to conclude
感染者 (かんせんしゃ) infected person
増加 (ぞうか) increase
続(つづ)く to continue
3月下旬 (さんがつげじゅん) late March
年齢 (ねんれい) age
居住地 (きょじゅうち) place of residence
など and others
構成 (こうせい) composition, amalgamation
日本 (にほん) Japan
縮図 (しゅくず) microcosm
〜となるよう so as to 〜
千人 (せんにん) 1,000 people
選(えら)ぶ to choose
着用 (ちゃくよう) wearing
理由 (りゆう) reason
頻度(ひんど) frequency
尋(たず)ねる to inquire
〜すると…になる will be … if 〜
症状 (しょうじょう) symptom
深刻 (しんこく) grave
結(むす)び付(つ)き connection
強(つよ)さ strength
解析(かいせき)する to analyze
断(だん)トツ far and away the best
他人 (たにん) other person
防止 (ぼうし) prevention
ほぼ〜ない hardly ～
関係 (かんけい) relation
Quick questions
1) アンケートによると、日本人がマスクを着ける動機は何ですか？
2) チームは何を解析しましたか？
3) マスク着用の頻度とほぼ関係がなかったのはどのような理由ですか？
Translation
Amid the spread of infection from the novel coronavirus, the (primary) motive for Japanese to wear face masks, is neither a fear of infection nor to protect other people, (but) “because everyone is wearing (one).” A team led by Doshisha University professor Kazuya Nakayachi (social psychology), among others, concluded these kinds of findings based on an internet survey carried out until Aug. 11.
As the (number of) infected people continued to increase in late March, the team chose 1,000 people who, by an amalgamation of such (characteristics) as age and place of residence, became like a microcosm of Japan, and enquired the reasons behind, and frequency of, (their) wearing masks.
Upon analysis of the strong correlation between reasons such as “the situation becoming grave if there is infection” and frequency of wearing, “because people are wearing them” came out on top (as the strongest correlation). There was next to no correlation with “prevention of infection to others.”
Answers
1) According to the survey, what was the (primary) motive for Japanese people to wear face masks?
みんなが着けているから。
Because everyone is wearing (them).
2) What did the team analyze?
マスクの着用理由と着用頻度の結びつきの強さ。
The strength of correlation between the reasons to wear masks and the frequency of wearing them.
3) What kind of (stated) reason had almost no relation to the frequency of (people) wearing masks?
他人の感染防止。
The prevention of infection to others.