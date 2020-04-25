Muscle Gyoza Veggie: Meat-free doesn’t mean missing out on flavor — or protein

Embracing plant-based foods doesn’t mean sacrificing the protein benefits associated with meat.

Muscle Gyoza Veggie is the latest dumpling installment in the protein-packed Muscle Gyoza frozen food line. This offering swaps out traditional carnivorous fillings for a protein-packed, soybean-based meat replacement. Each pack of 40 dumplings (¥1,980, available via online retailers such as Amazon and Rakuten) also boasts a 34 percent drop in calories.

Muscle Gyoza Veggie tastes pretty much like “regular” gyōza, save for the texture of the filling — the soy meat is noticeably softer than traditional stuffings. But dip the dumpling in a little sauce and you’ll be surprised at how well it passes the familiarity test. Turns out reducing your carbon footprint isn’t the only perk to going sustainable — it’s got great taste, too.

In line with the nationwide state of emergency declared on April 16, the government is strongly requesting that residents stay at home whenever possible and refrain from visiting bars, restaurants, music venues and other public spaces.