Sumo meet to be held as part of 2020 Games cultural program

Sample newspaper article

日本相撲協会は4日、東京五輪・パラリンピックの公式文化プログラムの一環として8月12日、13日に東京都墨田区の両国国技館で「大相撲 東京2020オリンピック・パラリンピック場所」を開催すると発表した。

外国人や障害者らに伝統文化である大相撲を発信し、理解を深めてもらうことが目的。土俵入りや幕内力士によるトーナメント戦などを実施し、場内放送は日本語と英語で行う。車いす席も設ける。各日7千人ほどの来場を見込み、入場券の販売などの詳細は今後発表される。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

日本相撲協会 (にほんすもうきょうかい) Japan Sumo Association

4日 (よっか） the 4th

東京五輪(とうきょうごりん）・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games

公式 (こうしき） official

文化(ぶんか）プログラム cultural program

～の一環(いっかん）として as part of ～

8月 (はちがつ） August

12日 (じゅうににち） the 12th

13日 (じゅうさんにち） the 13th

東京都 (とうきょうと） the metropolis of Tokyo

墨田区 (すみだく） Sumida Ward

両国国技館 (りょうごくこくぎかん） Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall

大相撲(おおずもう） 東京(とうきょう）2020オリンピック・パラリンピック場所(ばしょ）2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Grand Sumo Tournament

開催(かいさい）する to stage

発表(はっぴょう）する to announce

外国人 (がいこくじん） non-Japanese person

障害者(しょうがいしゃ）ら people with disabilities

伝統文化 (でんとうぶんか） traditional culture

～である… … which is～

発信(はっしん）する to promote

理解(りかい）を深(ふか）める to deepen understanding

～に…してもらう get～ to …

目的 (もくてき） aim

土俵入(どひょうい）り the ring-entering ceremony

幕内力士 (まくうちりきし） a wrestler in the elite makuuchi division

～による by ～

トーナメント戦(せん） tournament

など and others

実施(じっし）する to hold

場内放送 (じょうないほうそう） on-site broadcasting

日本語 (にほんご） Japanese

英語 (えいご） English

行(おこな）う to conduct

車(くるま）いす席(せき） wheelchair seating

設(もう）ける to provide

各日 (かくじつ） each day

7千人 (ななせんにん） 7,000 people

～ほど about ～

来場 (らいじょう） visit

見込(みこ）む to expect

入場券 (にゅうじょうけん） admission ticket

販売 (はんばい） sales

詳細 (しょうさい） detail

今後 (こんご） later

Quick questions

1) 「大相撲 東京2020オリンピック・パラリンピック場所」とは何ですか？

2) そのイベントの目的は何ですか？

3) どのくらいの来場が見込まれますか？

Translation

The Japan Sumo Association announced Feb. 4 that it will stage a 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Aug. 12 and 13 as part of the official cultural program for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The event’s aim is to promote the traditional culture of sumo to overseas visitors and people with disabilities to get a deeper understanding of the sport. The dohyō-iri (ring-entering ceremony) and tournaments by wrestlers in the elite makuuchi division will be held, and on-site broadcasts will be made in Japanese and English. Wheelchair seating will be provided. About 7,000 visitors are expected each day, and details such as ticket sales will be announced later.

Answers

1) What is the “2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Grand Sumo Tournament”?

東京五輪・パラリンピックの公式文化プログラムの一環。

It is part of the official cultural program for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

2) What is the aim of the event?

外国人や障害者らに伝統文化である大相撲を発信し、理解を深めてもらうこと。

To promote the traditional culture of sumo to non-Japanese people and people with disabilities to give them a deeper understanding of the sport.

3) How many visitors are expected?

各日７千人ほど。

About 7,000 visitors each day.