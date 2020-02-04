Paralympics: Tokyo to see a record number of competing nations

Sample newspaper article
東京パラリンピックの参加国・地域が、過去最多だった2012年ロンドン大会の164を上回って170前後となる見通しであることが2日、関係者への取材で分かった。日本政府や国際パラリンピック委員会(IPC)の働き掛けが実ったもので、かつてないほど多くの発展途上国や紛争国に、国籍や宗教、障害の有無など多様性を認め合う「共生」の意識が広まる祭典になると期待される。
ロンドン大会は15カ国・地域が初参加するなどパラリンピック運動の拡大を印象づけたが、前回の16年リオデジャネイロ大会は大会組織委員会の財政難などが影響して参加が159に減少した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
東京(とうきょう)パラリンピック Tokyo Paralympics
参加国・地域 (さんかこく・ちいき) participating countries and regions
過去最多 (かこさいた) record high
2012年 (にせんじゅうにねん) the year 2012
ロンドン大会 (たいかい) London Games
上回(うわまわ)る to surpass, exceed
～前後(ぜんご) around～
～となる見通(みとお)し forecast to be～
2日 (ふつか) the 2nd
関係者 (かんけいしゃ) source, parties involved
取材 (しゅざい) collecting data, interview
分(わ)かる to be revealed
日本政府 (にほんせいふ) Japanese government
国際(こくさい)パラリンピック委員会(いいんかい) International Paralympic Committee
働(はたら)き掛(か)け effort, approach
実(みの)る to bear fruit
かつてない unprecedented
多(おお)くの many
発展途上国 (はってんとじょうこく) developing country
紛争国 (ふんそうこく) conflict-ridden country
国籍 (こくせき) nationality
宗教 (しゅうきょう) religion
障害 (しょうがい) disability
有無 (うむ) existence or nonexistence
多様性 (たようせい) diversity
認(みと)め合(あ)う to mutually recognize
共生 (きょうせい) coexistence, symbiosis
意識 (いしき) sense
広(ひろ)まる to spread
祭典 (さいてん) celebration
期待(きたい)する to expect
初参加(はつさんか)する to participate for the first time
パラリンピック運動(うんどう) Paralympic movement
拡大 (かくだい) expansion
印象(いんしょう)づける to impress
前回(ぜんかい)の previous
リオデジャネイロ Rio de Janeiro
組織委員会 (そしきいいんかい) organizing committee
財政難 (ざいせいなん) financial difficulties
影響(えいきょう)する to influence
減少(げんしょう)する to decrease
Quick questions
1) 東京パラリンピックの参加国・地域はどのくらいになる見通しですか？
2) 2012年のロンドン大会は何を印象づけましたか？
3) 2016年リオデジャネイロ大会で参加が減少した理由の一つは何ですか？
Translation
The number of countries and regions participating in the Tokyo Paralympics is expected to be around 170, surpassing the record high of 164 at the 2012 London Games, according to an interview with a person involved on Jan. 2. The efforts of the Japanese government and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bore fruit and the event is expected to be an unprecedented celebration that spreads a sense of “coexistence” among more developing and conflict-ridden countries than ever before, recognizing each other’s diversity in terms of nationality, religion and disability.
Although the London Games impressed the world with the expansion of Paralympic movement, with 15 countries and regions participating for the first time, the number of participants in the previous 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games decreased to 159, due to financial difficulties (faced by) its organization committee.
Answers
1) How many countries and regions are expected to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics?
170前後。
Around 170.
2) What was impressive about the 2012 London Games?
15カ国・地域が初参加するなどパラリンピック運動の拡大。
The expansion of the Paralympic movement, with 15 countries and regions participating for the first time.
3) What was one of the reasons for the decrease in the number of participants at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games?
大会組織委員会の財政難。
Financial difficulties faced by its organization committee.