Paralympics: Tokyo to see a record number of competing nations

Sample newspaper article

東京パラリンピックの参加国・地域が、過去最多だった2012年ロンドン大会の164を上回って170前後となる見通しであることが2日、関係者への取材で分かった。日本政府や国際パラリンピック委員会(IPC)の働き掛けが実ったもので、かつてないほど多くの発展途上国や紛争国に、国籍や宗教、障害の有無など多様性を認め合う「共生」の意識が広まる祭典になると期待される。

ロンドン大会は15カ国・地域が初参加するなどパラリンピック運動の拡大を印象づけたが、前回の16年リオデジャネイロ大会は大会組織委員会の財政難などが影響して参加が159に減少した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

東京(とうきょう)パラリンピック Tokyo Paralympics

参加国・地域 (さんかこく・ちいき) participating countries and regions

過去最多 (かこさいた) record high

2012年 (にせんじゅうにねん) the year 2012

ロンドン大会 (たいかい) London Games

上回(うわまわ)る to surpass, exceed

～前後(ぜんご) around～

～となる見通(みとお)し forecast to be～

2日 (ふつか) the 2nd

関係者 (かんけいしゃ) source, parties involved

取材 (しゅざい) collecting data, interview

分(わ)かる to be revealed

日本政府 (にほんせいふ) Japanese government

国際(こくさい)パラリンピック委員会(いいんかい) International Paralympic Committee

働(はたら)き掛(か)け effort, approach

実(みの)る to bear fruit

かつてない unprecedented

多(おお)くの many

発展途上国 (はってんとじょうこく) developing country

紛争国 (ふんそうこく) conflict-ridden country

国籍 (こくせき) nationality

宗教 (しゅうきょう) religion

障害 (しょうがい) disability

有無 (うむ) existence or nonexistence

多様性 (たようせい) diversity

認(みと)め合(あ)う to mutually recognize

共生 (きょうせい) coexistence, symbiosis

意識 (いしき) sense

広(ひろ)まる to spread

祭典 (さいてん) celebration

期待(きたい)する to expect

初参加(はつさんか)する to participate for the first time

パラリンピック運動(うんどう) Paralympic movement

拡大 (かくだい) expansion

印象(いんしょう)づける to impress

前回(ぜんかい)の previous

リオデジャネイロ Rio de Janeiro

組織委員会 (そしきいいんかい) organizing committee

財政難 (ざいせいなん) financial difficulties

影響(えいきょう)する to influence

減少(げんしょう)する to decrease

Quick questions

1) 東京パラリンピックの参加国・地域はどのくらいになる見通しですか？

2) 2012年のロンドン大会は何を印象づけましたか？

3) 2016年リオデジャネイロ大会で参加が減少した理由の一つは何ですか？

Translation

The number of countries and regions participating in the Tokyo Paralympics is expected to be around 170, surpassing the record high of 164 at the 2012 London Games, according to an interview with a person involved on Jan. 2. The efforts of the Japanese government and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bore fruit and the event is expected to be an unprecedented celebration that spreads a sense of “coexistence” among more developing and conflict-ridden countries than ever before, recognizing each other’s diversity in terms of nationality, religion and disability.

Although the London Games impressed the world with the expansion of Paralympic movement, with 15 countries and regions participating for the first time, the number of participants in the previous 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games decreased to 159, due to financial difficulties (faced by) its organization committee.

Answers

1) How many countries and regions are expected to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics?

170前後。

Around 170.

2) What was impressive about the 2012 London Games?

15カ国・地域が初参加するなどパラリンピック運動の拡大。

The expansion of the Paralympic movement, with 15 countries and regions participating for the first time.

3) What was one of the reasons for the decrease in the number of participants at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games?

大会組織委員会の財政難。

Financial difficulties faced by its organization committee.