A robot-staffed cafe in Shibuya creates a buzz

ロボットが働くカフェが東京・渋谷でオープンし、話題になっている。人型ロボット「ペッパー」が接客し、掃除するのもロボットだ。

カフェの名称は「ペッパーパーラー」。昨年12月、東急プラザ渋谷に開業した。入り口では5台のペッパーがお出迎え。タッチパネルで人数や注文を受け付けるだけでなく、「元気はつらつ」「悩みが多そう」などと客の表情を読み取り、お薦めのメニューを紹介してくれる。

店内にはペッパーが”相席”するテーブルもあり、子どもや若い女性たちがロボットとの会話やゲームを楽しんでいる。高さ60センチほどの小さな人型ロボット「ナオ」は15分ごとに時報を知らせ、1時間おきに米国や中国をイメージしたダンスを披露。営業時間外にはAI掃除ロボットが、床をきれいにする。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

ロボット robot

働(はたら)く to work

カフェ cafe

東京 (とうきょう) Tokyo

渋谷 (しぶや) Shibuya

オープンする to open

話題(わだい)になる to cause a buzz

人型(ひとがた)ロボット humanoid robot

ペッパー Pepper

接客(せっきゃく)する to serve customers

掃除(そうじ)する to clean

名称 (めいしょう)name

ペッパーパーラー Pepper Parlor

昨年 (さくねん) last year

12月 (じゅうにがつ) December

東急(とうきゅう)プラザ渋谷 Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

開業(かいぎょう)する to open

入(い)り口(ぐち) entrance

5台 (ごだい) five units

出迎(でむか)える to greet

タッチパネル touch screen

人数 (にんずう) number of people

注文 (ちゅうもん) order

受(う)け付(つ)ける to take

～だけでなく not only～

元気(げんき)はつらつ high-spirited

悩(なや)み worry

～が多(おお)い full of ～

など and others, etc.

客 (きゃく) guest

表情 (ひょうじょう) facial expression

読(よ)み取(と)る to read

お薦(すす)めメニュー recommended dish

紹介(しょうかい)する to introduce

店内(てんない) inside the cafe

相席(あいせき)する to share a seat at a table

テーブル table

子(こ)ども child, children

若(わか)い young

女性(じょせい)たち women

会話 (かいわ) conversation

ゲーム game

楽(たのし)む to enjoy

高(たか)さ height

60センチ 60 centimeters

～ほど about ～

小(ちい)さな small

ナオ NAO

15分 (じゅうごふん) 15 minutes

～ごと every ～

時報 (じほう) time signal

知(し)らせる to signal

1時間 (いちじかん) one hour

～おき every～, at intervals of ～

米国 (べいこく) United States

中国 (ちゅうごく) China

～をイメージした in the image of ～

ダンス dance

披露 (ひろう) demonstration

営業時間外 (えいぎょうじかんがい) outside operating hours

床 (ゆか) floor

きれいにする to make pretty (to clean)

Quick questions

1) ペッパーパーラーでは、ロボットがどのようにメニューをお薦めしていますか？

2) 店内では何種類のロボットが働いていますか？

Translation

A cafe where robots work opened in Shibuya, Tokyo, and is creating a buzz. The humanoid robot “Pepper” serves customers, and (other) robots do the cleaning.

The cafe’s name is Pepper Parlor. Last December, it opened in Tokyu Plaza Shibuya. At the entrance, five Peppers greet (customers).

Not only do they take orders and check the number of people by touch screen, they also read customers’ facial expressions, such as “high-spirited” and “full of worries,” and introduce a recommended menu for them.

In the cafe, you can see tables where Peppers “share a seat,” and enjoy conversations and games with children and young women.

“Nao,” the small android with a height of around 60 centimeters, lets (guests) know the time every 15 minutes and demonstrates dances in the image of countries like America and China at hourly intervals. Outside the operating hours, AI cleaning robots clean the floors.

Answers

1) How do robots recommend meals at Pepper Cafe?

客の表情を読み取り、お勧めメニューを紹介する。

They read customers’ facial expressions and introduce them to a recommended menu.

2) How many kinds of robots are working at the cafe?

3種類。

Three kinds.