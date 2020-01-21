The Times picks Shinjiro Koizumi as someone to watch in 2020

Sample newspaper article
英紙タイムズは2日、今年注目するべき世界の20人に小泉進次郎環境相を選んだ。小泉氏について「顔は良いが独創的な考えを持たない世襲の政治家貴族なのか、彼の世代で最も興味深く有望な政治家なのか、相反する見方がある」と指摘、力量が「試される年」となるだろうと占った。
「リベラル志向でクールな雰囲気」を保ちながらも、安倍政権で閣僚ポストに就くなど「抜け目のない政治家だ」と分析。家系や、第一子が誕生予定であることを紹介、男性の育児休暇取得への支持を表明しているが、自ら「模範を示す」のかどうかは不明だと指摘した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
英紙 (えいし) British newspaper
タイムズ The Times
2日 (ふつか) the 2nd
今年 (ことし) this year
注目(ちゅうもく)するべき～ should take notice of ～ (should look out for～)
世界(せかい)の the world’s
20人 (にじゅうにん) 20 people
小泉進次郎 (こいずみしんじろう) Shinjiro Koizumi
環境相 (かんきょうしょう) environment minister
選(えら)ぶ to select
氏 (し) Mr., Ms.
～について about ～
顔 (かお) face
良(よ)い good
独創的(どくそうてき)な original
考(かんが)え idea
持(も)つ to have
世襲 (せしゅう) hereditary
政治家貴族 (せいじかきぞく) political aristocrat
～なのか … なのか either ～ or …
彼(かれ)の his
世代 (せだい) generation
最(もっと)も the most
興味深(きょうみぷか)い interesting
有望(ゆうぼう)な promising
相反(あいはん)する opposing
見方 (みかた) view
～がある there is/are ～
指摘 (してき) indication
力量 (りきりょう) ability
試(ため)される to be tested
年 (とし) year
～となるだろう will be ～
占(うらな)う to predict
リベラル liberal
～志向(しこう) ～-minded
クールな cool
雰囲気 (ふんいき) atmosphere
保(たも)つ to maintain
～ながらも while ～
安倍政権 (あべせいけん) administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
閣僚 (かくりょう) Cabinet
ポスト post
就(つ)く to take up
など for one
抜(ぬ)け目(め)のない shrewd
分析(ぶんせき)する to analyze
家系 (かけい) family line
第一子 (だいいっし) the first child
誕生予定 (たんじょうよてい) expected to be born
紹介(しょうかい)する to introduce
男性 (だんせい) male
育児休暇 (いくじきゅうか) childcare leave
取得 (しゅとく) taking, acquisition
支持 (しじ) support
表明(ひょうめい)する to express
自(みずか)ら by one’s own behavior
模範(もはん)を示(しめ)す to set an example
不明 (ふめい) unclear
Quick questions
1) 小泉進次郎氏についての相反する見方とはどんな見方ですか？
2) 彼はなぜ抜け目ない政治家と分析されたのですか？
Translation
British paper The Times on Jan. 2 selected Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi as one of this year’s “20 faces to look out for.” The paper indicated there are two opposing views of Koizumi — either he is a hereditary political aristocrat with a nice face but no original ideas, or he is the most interesting and promising politician of his generation — predicting that he will face a real test of ability this year.
While maintaining an atmosphere of liberal-minded cool, the newspaper analyzed him as a shrewd politician who has attained a ministerial post in the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Introducing his family line and the fact that his first child is expected to be born, the paper pointed out that although he expresses his support for taking paternity leave, it is unclear whether or not he will set an example.
Answers
1) What are the two opposing views of Shinjiro Koizumi?
顔は良いが独創的な考えを持たない世襲の政治家貴族なのか、彼の世代で最も興味深く有望な政治家なのか。
He is either a hereditary political aristocrat with a nice face but no original ideas, or the most interesting and promising politician of his generation.
2) Why does the paper analyze him a “shrewd politician”?
リベラル志向でクールな雰囲気を保ちながら、安倍政権で閣僚ポストに就いたから。
Because he has taken the ministerial post in the Abe administration while maintaining an aura of liberal-minded cool.