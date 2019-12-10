Sample newspaper article

Manga on Uighur woman’s testimony of torture goes viral

中国の少数民族ウイグル族の女性が国外で出産後、里帰りした空港で拘束され、拷問を受けたとの証言を基にした漫画家清水ともみさん (50) の漫画「私の身に起きたこと」がツイッターで公開され反響が広がっている。共感した読者が英語や中国語、ウイグル語などに翻訳して拡散。デモ隊と警官隊の衝突が激化する香港の街頭でも掲示され、閲覧は250万回、リツイート (転載) 数は8万6千に達した。

中国当局は「テロ対策」と称してイスラム教徒のウイグル族を弾圧。国際調査報道ジャーナリスト連合 (ICIJ) が入手した文書でも大規模監視や強制収容の実態が明らかになった。

(KYODO)

Words and phrases

中国 (ちゅうごく) China

少数民族 (しょうすうみんぞく) ethnic minority

ウイグル族(ぞく) Uighur

女性 (じょせい) woman

国外 (こくがい) overseas

出産後 (しゅっさんご) after giving birth

里帰(さとがえ)りする to return to one’s hometown

空港 (くうこう) airport

拘束(こうそく)する to detain

拷問(ごうもん)を受(う)ける to receive torture

証言 (しょうげん) account

〜を基(もと)にする to be based on ~

漫画家 (まんがか) manga artist

清水(しみず)ともみ Tomomi Shimizu

漫画 (まんが) manga

私 (わたし) I, me

〜の身(み)に起(お)きる to happen to someone

ツイッター Twitter

公開(こうかい)する to release

反響 (はんきょう) feedback, response

広(ひろ)がる to spread

共感(きょうかん)する to empathize

読者 (どくしゃ) reader

英語 (えいご) English

中国語 (ちゅうごくご) Chinese

ウイグル語(ご) Uighur language

など and others

翻訳(ほんやく)する to translate

拡散 (かくさん) spread

デモ隊(たい) a crowd of demonstrators

警官隊 (けいかんたい) police squad

衝突 (しょうとつ) clash

激化(げきか)する to intensify

香港 (ほんこん) Hong Kong

街頭 (がいとう) street

掲示(けいじ)する to post

閲覧 (えつらん) view

250万 (にひゃくごじゅうまん) 2.5 million

回 (かい) times

リツイート retweet

転載 (てんさい) reprint

数 (すう) number

8万6千 (はちまんろくせん) 86,000

達(たっ)する to reach

当局 (とうきょく) authorities

テロ対策(たいさく) counter-terrorism measures

称(しょう)する to call

イスラム教徒(きょうと) Muslim

弾圧 (だんあつ) crack down

国際調査報道(こくさいちょうさほうどう)ジャーナリスト連合(れんごう) International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

入手(にゅうしゅ)する to obtain

文書 (ぶんしょ) document

大規模 (だいきぼ) large scale

監視 (かんし) surveillance

強制収容 (きょうせいしゅうよう) detention

実態 (じったい) reality

明(あき)らかにする to reveal

Quick questions

1) どのような漫画ですか。

2) この漫画はツイッター以外ではどのように広がりましたか。

3) 中国当局はイスラム教徒のウイグル族に何をしてきましたか。

Translation

A manga based on an account of a woman from China’s Uighur minority titled “What Has Happened to Me” by manga artist Tomomi Shimizu, 50, was released on Twitter and has gone viral. The woman, upon returning to her hometown after giving birth overseas, was (allegedly) detained at an airport and tortured. Readers who empathized with her translated the comic into English, Chinese, the Uighur language and others to spread the word (of her case). (The story) was also posted in public spaces in Hong Kong, where street clashes between protesters and police have intensified. The manga has received around 2.5 million views and over 86,000 retweets.

The Chinese authorities have (reportedly) oppressed Muslim Uighurs, under the pretext of “counter-terrorism measures.” Documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists also appear to reveal the extent of the country’s mass surveillance and detention.

Answers

1) What kind of manga is it?

国外で出産後、中国で拘束され、拷問を受けたというウイグル族の女性に関する漫画。

It’s about a Uighur woman who was detained and tortured in China after giving birth overseas.

2) Other than through Twitter, how did the manga spread?

香港の街頭で掲示された。

It was posted in public spaces in the streets of Hong Kong.

3) What have Chinese authorities reportedly done to Muslim Uighurs?

「テロ対策」と称して彼らを弾圧してきた。

The authorities have reportedly cracked down on them under the pretext of “counter-terrorism policies.”