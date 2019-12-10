Sample newspaper article
Manga on Uighur woman’s testimony of torture goes viral
中国の少数民族ウイグル族の女性が国外で出産後、里帰りした空港で拘束され、拷問を受けたとの証言を基にした漫画家清水ともみさん (50) の漫画「私の身に起きたこと」がツイッターで公開され反響が広がっている。共感した読者が英語や中国語、ウイグル語などに翻訳して拡散。デモ隊と警官隊の衝突が激化する香港の街頭でも掲示され、閲覧は250万回、リツイート (転載) 数は8万6千に達した。
中国当局は「テロ対策」と称してイスラム教徒のウイグル族を弾圧。国際調査報道ジャーナリスト連合 (ICIJ) が入手した文書でも大規模監視や強制収容の実態が明らかになった。
(KYODO)
Words and phrases
中国 (ちゅうごく) China
少数民族 (しょうすうみんぞく) ethnic minority
ウイグル族(ぞく) Uighur
女性 (じょせい) woman
国外 (こくがい) overseas
出産後 (しゅっさんご) after giving birth
里帰(さとがえ)りする to return to one’s hometown
空港 (くうこう) airport
拘束(こうそく)する to detain
拷問(ごうもん)を受(う)ける to receive torture
証言 (しょうげん) account
〜を基(もと)にする to be based on ~
漫画家 (まんがか) manga artist
清水(しみず)ともみ Tomomi Shimizu
漫画 (まんが) manga
私 (わたし) I, me
〜の身(み)に起(お)きる to happen to someone
ツイッター Twitter
公開(こうかい)する to release
反響 (はんきょう) feedback, response
広(ひろ)がる to spread
共感(きょうかん)する to empathize
読者 (どくしゃ) reader
英語 (えいご) English
中国語 (ちゅうごくご) Chinese
ウイグル語(ご) Uighur language
など and others
翻訳(ほんやく)する to translate
拡散 (かくさん) spread
デモ隊(たい) a crowd of demonstrators
警官隊 (けいかんたい) police squad
衝突 (しょうとつ) clash
激化(げきか)する to intensify
香港 (ほんこん) Hong Kong
街頭 (がいとう) street
掲示(けいじ)する to post
閲覧 (えつらん) view
250万 (にひゃくごじゅうまん) 2.5 million
回 (かい) times
リツイート retweet
転載 (てんさい) reprint
数 (すう) number
8万6千 (はちまんろくせん) 86,000
達(たっ)する to reach
当局 (とうきょく) authorities
テロ対策(たいさく) counter-terrorism measures
称(しょう)する to call
イスラム教徒(きょうと) Muslim
弾圧 (だんあつ) crack down
国際調査報道(こくさいちょうさほうどう)ジャーナリスト連合(れんごう) International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
入手(にゅうしゅ)する to obtain
文書 (ぶんしょ) document
大規模 (だいきぼ) large scale
監視 (かんし) surveillance
強制収容 (きょうせいしゅうよう) detention
実態 (じったい) reality
明(あき)らかにする to reveal
Quick questions
1) どのような漫画ですか。
2) この漫画はツイッター以外ではどのように広がりましたか。
3) 中国当局はイスラム教徒のウイグル族に何をしてきましたか。
Translation
A manga based on an account of a woman from China’s Uighur minority titled “What Has Happened to Me” by manga artist Tomomi Shimizu, 50, was released on Twitter and has gone viral. The woman, upon returning to her hometown after giving birth overseas, was (allegedly) detained at an airport and tortured. Readers who empathized with her translated the comic into English, Chinese, the Uighur language and others to spread the word (of her case). (The story) was also posted in public spaces in Hong Kong, where street clashes between protesters and police have intensified. The manga has received around 2.5 million views and over 86,000 retweets.
The Chinese authorities have (reportedly) oppressed Muslim Uighurs, under the pretext of “counter-terrorism measures.” Documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists also appear to reveal the extent of the country’s mass surveillance and detention.
Answers
1) What kind of manga is it?
国外で出産後、中国で拘束され、拷問を受けたというウイグル族の女性に関する漫画。
It’s about a Uighur woman who was detained and tortured in China after giving birth overseas.
2) Other than through Twitter, how did the manga spread?
香港の街頭で掲示された。
It was posted in public spaces in the streets of Hong Kong.
3) What have Chinese authorities reportedly done to Muslim Uighurs?
「テロ対策」と称して彼らを弾圧してきた。
The authorities have reportedly cracked down on them under the pretext of “counter-terrorism policies.”