Los Angeles museum opens exhibition on A-bomb victims

Sample newspaper article

1945年8月の広島、長崎への原爆投下から来年で75年を迎えるのを前に、米西部ロサンゼルスの全米日系人博物館で9日、特別展「きのこ雲の下で 広島、長崎と原爆」が始まった。広島で被爆した日系2世のジュンジ・サラシナさん(90)は記念イベントで「被害が何代も続く原爆の恐ろしさを次世代の若者に知ってほしい」と訴えた。

広島、長崎両市との共催で来年6月7日まで。太平洋戦争中の強制収容や名誉回復など日系人の歴史を伝える同博物館で、原爆をテーマにした展示をするのは92年の開館以来初めて。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

年 (ねん) year

8月 (はちがつ) August

広島 (ひろしま) Hiroshima

長崎 (ながさき) Nagasaki

原爆投下 (げんばくとうか) atomic bombing

~から since~

来年 (らいねん) next year

迎(むか)える to come round, to greet

前 (まえ) before

米西部 (べいせいぶ) western United States

ロサンゼルス Los Angeles

全米日系人博物館 (ぜんべいにっけいじんはくぶつかん) Japanese American National Museum

9日 (ここのか) the 9th

特別展 (とくべつてん) special exhibition

きのこ雲(ぐも) mushroom cloud

下(した)で under

始(はじ)まる to start

被爆(ひばく)する to be exposed to radiation

日系2世 (にっけいにせい) second-generation Japanese American

ジュンジ・サラシナ Junji Sarashina

記念(きねん)イベント anniversary event

被害 (ひがい) damage

何代(なんだい)も for generations

続(つづ)く to continue

恐(おそ)ろしさ horror

次世代 (じせだい) next generation

若者 (わかもの) young people

知(し)る to know

~してほしい hope to~

訴(うった)える to say, to appeal

両市 (りょうし) both cities

共催 (きょうさい) joint-hosting

6月(ろくがつ)7日(なのか)まで through June 7

太平洋戦争 (たいへいようせんそう) the Pacific War, World War II

~中 (~ちゅう) during~

強制収容 (きょうせいしゅうよう) (enforced) confinement

名誉回復 (めいよかいふく) restoration of honor

など and others

歴史 (れきし) history

伝(つた)える to teach, to convey

同 (どう) the same

~をテーマにする on the theme of~

展示 (てんじ) exhibition

開館 (かいかん) opening, inauguration

~以来 (~いらい) since~

初(はじ)めて the first time

Quick questions

1) 全米日系人博物館はなぜ、原爆をテーマにした特別展を始めたのですか？

2) どこが主催していますか？

3) 同博物館にとって初めてのこととは何ですか？

Translation

Before the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 comes round next year, a special exhibition titled “Under a Mushroom Cloud — Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Atomic Bomb” started at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 9. Second-generation Japanese American Junji Sarashina, 90, who was exposed to the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, said at a commemorative event that he would like young people of the next generation to know about the horrors of the atomic bomb which damaged people for generations.

The exhibition will be held in partnership with the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki until June 7 next year. The museum teaches (visitors) about the history of Japanese Americans, including their World War II enforced confinement and restoration of honor, but this is its first time to feature an exhibition on the theme of the atomic bombing since opening in 1992.

Answers

1) Why did the Japanese American National Museum start the atomic bomb-themed special exhibition?

広島、長崎への原爆投下から来年で75年を迎えるから。

Because the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki comes round next year.

2) Who is organizing it?

全米日系人博物館と広島、長崎両市。

The Japanese American National Museum and the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

3) What’s the museum doing for the first time?

原爆をテーマとした展示をすること。

It’s featuring an atomic bomb-themed exhibition.