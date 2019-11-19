Full-scale Godzilla-themed area to open at western Japan park

Sample newspaper article

兵庫県淡路市のアニメ体験型テーマパーク「ニジゲンノモリ」で、全長約120メートルの等身大「ゴジラ」を体感できるアトラクションが来年夏にオープンする。運営会社が31日、東京都内で記者会見して発表した。来場者が研究員に扮してうつぶせ状態で倒れるゴジラの口から体内に入り、ミッションに挑む内容だ。

アトラクション名は「ゴジラ迎撃作戦～国立ゴジラ淡路島研究センター～」。

淡路島に上陸したゴジラが攻撃を受けて活動を停止したとの設定で、滑車を使ってゴジラの体内に突入する「ジップライン」や、飛散したゴジラの細胞を殲滅するシューティングゲームなどさまざまな仕掛けを施す。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

兵庫県 (ひょうごけん) Hyogo Prefecture

淡路市 (あわじし) city of Awaji

アニメ anime

体験型 (たいけんがた) hands-on, experience-based

テーマパーク theme park

ニジゲンノモリ Njijigen no Mori

全長 (ぜんちょう) total length

約 (やく) approximately

メートル meter

等身大 (とうしんだい) life-size

ゴジラ Godzilla

体感(たいかん)できる to be able to have a physical experience

アトラクション attraction

来年夏 (らいねんなつ) summer of next year

オープンする to open

運営会社 (うんえいがいしゃ) operating company

31日 (さんじゅういちにち) the 31st

東京都内 (とうきょうとない) in Tokyo

記者会見(きしゃかいけん)する to hold a press conference

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

来場者 (らいじょうしゃ) visitor, guest

研究員 (けんきゅういん) researcher

〜に扮(ふん)する to play the role of ~

うつぶせ lying on one’s stomach

状態 (じょうたい) state

倒(たお)れる to fall

口 (くち) mouth

体内 (たいない) interior of body

入(はい)る to enter

ミッション mission

挑(いど)む to tackle

内容 (ないよう) details, contents

〜名 (めい) name of ~

迎撃作戦 (げいげきさくせん) interception operation

国立 (こくりつ) national

研究(けんきゅう)センター research center

上陸(じょうりく)する to land

攻撃(こうげき)を受(う)ける to come under attack

活動 (かつどう) action

停止(ていし)する to stop

設定 (せってい) setting

滑車 (かっしゃ) pulley

使(つか)う to use

突入(とつにゅう)する to plunge into

ジップライン zip-line

飛散(ひさん)する to scatter

細胞 (さいぼう) cell

殲滅(せんめつ)する to annihilate

シューティングゲーム shooting game

など and others

さまざまな assorted

仕掛(しか)けを施(ほどこ)す to apply a device, to set up mechanisms

Quick questions

1) 等身大ゴジラのアトラクションはいつどこにオープンしますか？

2) 来場者はジップラインを使って何ができますか？

3) それ以外にこのアトラクションにはどんな仕掛けが施されていますか？

Translation

An attraction featuring a life-size Godzilla of around 120 meters in total length (promising) a hands-on experience will open in summer of next year at Nijigen no Mori, a “hands-on” anime theme park in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture. The operating company announced it at a press conference in Tokyo on Oct. 31. Visitors will play the role of researchers who enter the mouth of a fallen Godzilla, in a state of lying down on its stomach, entering its body through the mouth and tackling missions.

The attraction is called “Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji: National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster.”

The setting is that Godzilla has landed on Awaji Island and halted its actions after coming under attack. [The company] has set up an assortment of mechanisms like the “zip-line,” a pulley to plunge into Godzilla’s body, and a shooting game in which you annihilate Godzilla’s scattered cells.

Answers

1) When and where will the life-size Godzilla attraction open?

兵庫県淡路市のニジゲンノモリに来年の夏オープンする。

It will open next summer at Nijigen no Mori in Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture.

2) What can the visitors do when they use the zip-line?

ゴジラの体内に突入する。

They can plunge into Godzilla’s body.

3) What other kinds of devices are being made available at this attraction?

飛散したゴジラの細胞を殲滅するシューティングゲームなど。

A shooting game in which you annihilate Godzilla’s scattered cells, among others.