The number of foreign students landing jobs after graduation hits a record high

Sample newspaper article

出入国在留管理庁は23日、日本の大学や専門学校を卒業後、国内で就職するために在留資格を変更した外国人留学生が2018年に2万5942人に上ったと発表した。前年を3523人上回り過去最多を更新。留学生の総数が増えていることに加え、人手不足で外国人労働者に対する企業の需要が高まっていることが要因とみられる。

留学生が日本で働くには在留資格を「留学」などから就労目的の資格に変更する必要がある。18年に変更した人は5年前の13年と比べると、2倍以上となった。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

出入国在留管理庁 (しゅつにゅうこくざいりゅうかんりちょう) Immigration Services Agency

23日(にじゅうさんにち) the 23rd

日本 (にほん) Japan

大学 (だいがく) university

専門学校 (せんもんがっこう) vocational school

卒業後 (そつぎょうご) after graduation

国内 (こくない) in Japan

就職(しゅうしょく)する to get a job

~するために in order to do~

在留資格 (ざいりゅうしかく) resident status

変更(へんこう)する to change or modify

外国人留学生 (がいこくじんりゅうがくせい) foreign student studying abroad

2018年 (にせんじゅうはちねん) year 2018

2万(にまん)5942人(ごせんきゅうひゃくよんじゅうににん) 25,942 people

上(のぼ)る to reach

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

前年 (ぜんねん) previous year

上回(うわまわ)る to surpass

過去最多 (かこさいた) a record number

更新 (こうしん) break (a record)

総数 (そうすう) total number

増(ふ)える to increase

~に加(くわ)え in addition to ~

人手不足 (ひとでぶそく) labor shortage

外国人労働者 (がいこくじんろうどうしゃ) foreign worker

~に対(たい)する for~

企業 (きぎょう) company, enterprise

需要 (じゅよう) demand

高(たか)まる to grow

要因 (よういん) contributing factor

~とみられる believed to be ~

働(はたら)く to work

など and others

留学 (りゅうがく) study abroad

就労目的 (しゅうろうもくてき) purpose of employment

資格 (しかく) qualification

~する必要(ひつよう)がある to have a need to do~

前 (まえ) before

比(くら)べる to compare

2倍 (ばい) double

以上 (いじょう) and over

Quick questions

1) 日本の大学や専門学校を卒業後、国内で就職するために在留資格を変更した外国人留学生の数は2018年に何人いましたか？

2) その数が過去最多となった理由は何ですか？

3) 在留資格を変更した人の数は5年前と比べてどのくらい増えましたか？

Translation

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan announced on the 23rd that 25,942 foreign students changed their resident status in 2018 to work in Japan after graduating from universities or vocational schools. The figure was a record high, up 3,523 from the previous year. The increase is believed to be due to an increase in the total number of overseas students and growing demand from companies for foreign workers amid labor shortages.

In order for foreign students to work in Japan, it is necessary to change their status of residence from “study abroad” to one intended for employment. The number of people who changed the status in 2018 more than doubled from five years ago.

Answers

1) How many foreign students changed their resident status to work in Japan in 2018 after graduating from universities or vocational schools?

2万5942人。

25,942 people.

2) What are the reasons behind the number hitting a record high?

留学生の総数の増加と、人手不足による外国人労働者への企業の需要の高まり。

An increase in the total number of overseas students and growing demand from companies for foreign workers amid labor shortages.

3) How much did the number of people who changed the status in 2018 increase from five years ago?

2倍以上。

It more than doubled.