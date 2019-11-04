Number of Japanese language institutions soars in Asia: survey

Sample newspaper article

国際交流基金は10日までに、2018年度に海外で日本語教育を行っている学校などの数を調査した結果、1万8604機関が確認され、学習者数は約385万人に上ったと発表した。いずれも前回15年度の調査から増加。国別の機関数は約3.7倍に伸びたベトナムと、約3倍になったミャンマーが上位10位以内に浮上した。

基金は、海外での日本語教育支援などの事業を行う独立行政法人。調査結果によると、ベトナムの日本語教育機関は818、ミャンマーは400となった。最も多かったのは2998機関の韓国。次いでインドネシア、中国の順だった。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

国際交流基金 (こくさいこうりゅうききん) The Japan Foundation

10日 (とおか) the 10th

~までに by~

2018年度 (にせんじゅうはちねんど) fiscal year 2018

海外 (かいがい) abroad

日本語教育 (にほんごきょういく) Japanese language education

行(おこな)う to provide

学校 (がっこう) school

など and others

数 (かず) number

調査(ちょうさ)する to conduct a survey

結果 (けっか) result

1万 (いちまん) 10,000

機関 (きかん) institution

確認(かくにん)する to confirm

学習者数 (がくしゅうしゃすう) number of students

約 (やく) approximately

385万人 (さんびゃくはちじゅうごまんにん) 3.85 million people

上(のぼ)る to reach

発表(はっぴょう)する to announce

いずれも both

前回 (ぜんかい) previous time

から from

増加 (ぞうか) increase

国別 (くにべつ) by country

3.7倍 (さんてんななばい) 3.7 times

伸(の)びる to increase

ベトナム Vietnam

ミャンマー Myanmar

上位10位 (じょういじゅうい) top 10

~以内 (いない) in~

浮上(ふじょう)する to emerge

支援 (しえん) support

事業 (じぎょう) operation

独立行政法人 (どくりつぎょうせいほうじん)independent administrative institution

結果 (けっか) result

~によると according to~

最(もっと)も多(おお)い the highest (number)

韓国 (かんこく) South Korea

次(つ)いで followed by

インドネシア Indonesia

中国 (ちゅうごく) China

順 (じゅん) order

Quick questions

1) 2018年度の海外の日本語教育機関の数はどのくらいでしたか。

2) 2015年度以降、ベトナムとミャンマーではどのくらい増えましたか。

3) 日本語教育機関が最も多いのはどの国ですか。

Translation

The Japan Foundation (had) announced (by) Oct. 10th that it conducted a survey on the number of schools providing Japanese language education abroad in fiscal 2018, and 18,604 institutions were confirmed, with the number of students reaching about 3.85 million. Both figures are up from the previous survey in fiscal 2015. The number of institutions jumped 3.7 times in Vietnam and nearly tripled in Myanmar, both emerging among the top 10 (countries).

The foundation is an independent administrative institution that provides support for Japanese language education overseas. According to the survey results, Japanese language institutions in Vietnam and Myanmar are 818 and 400, respectively. The highest number was in South Korea at 2,998, followed by Indonesia and China in that order.

Answers

1) How many overseas Japanese language institutions were there in the 2018 fiscal year?

1万8604機関。

18,604 institutions.

2) How much did the number increase in Vietnam and Myanmar since the 2015 fiscal year?

3倍程度。

About three times.

3) Which country has the highest number of Japanese language institutions?

韓国。

South Korea.