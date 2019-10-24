Top-tier jazz performances and signature dishes

At The Peninsula Tokyo, restaurant Peter will present “Jazz Nights at Peter” with its specialties, free-flowing Dom Perignon and concert supported by Japan’s premier jazz club Blue Note Tokyo on Nov. 1 and Dec. 18.

Each night of “Peter Jazz Night supported by Blue Note Tokyo” will offer two seatings. The first running from 6 to 8 p.m. (¥29,000) with a four-course dinner showcasing the restaurant’s signature steak and grilled fare accompanied by free-flowing Dom Perignon. The second seating from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. (¥16,000) includes a variety of canapes with free-flowing Dom Perignon and other beverages. Tax and service charges run extra for each event.

For music, Nov. 1 features Dani & Debora Gurgel Quarteto from Brazil, a group consisting of a vocalist, pianist, bassist and drummer. The groove of the quartet, blending Brazilian rhythms, jazz harmony and essences of other genres, has captured many fans, and this event is a part of their first Japan tour in the last two years.

Dec. 18 will have Till Bronner, a Grammy-nominated trumpeter and vocalist hailed as the “German Chet Baker,” who will spin the musical thread from the classical Christmas repertoire to swinging American standards and current compositions.

The Peninsula Tokyo is connected to Hibiya Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.peninsula.com/en/tokyo/special-offers/dining/jazz-nights-at-peter or call 03-6270-2888 (Peter).

Delightful parfaits with an autumnal touch

Dine on decadent, delightful desserts served with an autumnal touch at The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo, which is offering two parfaits punctuated with seasonal ingredients as part of its Autumn Blissful Parfait – Chestnuts and Grapes promotion running until Nov. 30.

Executive chef pastry chef Suzuki Takashi’s The Ultimate Chestnuts Parfait and Autumn Grapes Parfait follow the American style of this originally French and half-frozen custard-like sweet treat, where parfait cream, fruits and other ingredients are layered in a tall, thin glass.

With its burnished tones the Ultimate Chestnuts Parfait is described a a “gorgeous adult-friendly parfait.” Components such as a cassis sorbet, a fragrant yet slightly bitter hōjicha (roasted green tea) jelly, chocolate cream, liquor-accented ice cream and glace marron combine to create a rich, sensual dessert.

The elegant grape parfait, meanwhile, showcasing Shine Muscat and Kyoho grapes, uses a sweet milk sorbet as well as mousse and creme Chantilly (whipped cream) to highlight the fruit.

Priced at ¥2,300 apiece (prices are subject to consumption tax and service charges) the parfaits are served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (last orders, 9 p.m.).

The Strings by InterContinental Tokyo is connected to Shinagawa Station via a pedestrian overpass. For more information visit https://intercontinental-strings.jp/ or call 03-5783-1111.

Fine dining and a chorus line in Osaka

High kicks and rapid moves performed to up-tempo music by ladies in a chorus line wearing frilly skirts are all features of the French cancan dance, popularized by famed Paris cabaret Moulin Rouge in the 1840s. However, those wishing to experience this glorious age of Parisian nightlife need not travel to Europe, but instead to Osaka on Nov. 8 for The St. Regis Osaka 9th Anniversary — French cancan style.

Sixty guests donning their finest tuxedos and evening dresses are invited to a full cancan show in the Astor Ballroom on﷯ the hotel’s 11th floor followed by a classical French dinner and Baron Philippe de Rothschild wine pairing while music from a live band fills the room. A chair dance show rounds out the entertainment, but guests are invited to linger and bask in the afterglow of a splendid evening while sipping their choice of drink﷯ from wines, sparkling wine, beer and ﷯cocktails at a cash bar.

The bar at the ballroom opens at 5:30 p.m., while the show and dinner (¥50,000) run from 7 to 10 p.m., and even guests not attending the show or having dinner can indulge in drinks and French canapes at the bar until 11 p.m.

The St. Regis Osaka is one minute from Hommachi Station. For more information or reservatioins, call 06-6258-3333.