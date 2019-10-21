City of Iki first in Japan to declare a climate emergency

Sample newspaper article

長崎県壱岐市は26日までに、気候変動がもたらす問題に取り組む決意を示す「気候非常

事態宣言」を出した。市によると、国内の自治体で宣言したのは初めて。16年、オースト

ラリアのデアビン市が宣言して以来、欧米にも広がり、現在は世界で千以上の自治体に及

んでいるという。

宣言では、同市でも集中豪雨による災害や水不足などの異常事態が発生していると指摘。温暖化による気候変動を「著しい脅威」と位置付けた上で脱炭素化を目指すと打ち出した。資源再利用や、ごみ排出抑制の徹底を市民に働き掛け、再生可能エネルギーへの50年まで の完全移行実現へ、取り組みを強化することを掲げた。 (REUTERS)

Words and phrases

長崎県 (ながさきけん) Nagasaki Prefecture

壱岐市 (いきし) city of Iki

26日 (じゅうろくにち) the 26th

~まで by ~

気候変動 (きこうへんどう) climate change

~がもたらす caused by~

問題 (もんだい) problem

取(と)り組(く)む to tackle

決意 (けつい) resolve

示(しめ)す to express

気候非常事態宣言 (きこうひじょうじたいせん げん) declaration of climate emergency

出(だ)す to issue

市 (し) city

~によると according to~

国内 (こくない) within Japan

自治体 (じちたい) local government

初(はじ)めて the first time

16年 (じゅうろくねん) the year 2016

オーストラリア Australia

デアビン Darebin

~して以来(いらい) since

欧米 (おうべい) the United States and Europe

広(ひろ)がる to spread

現在 (げんざい) now

世界 (せかい) world

千以上 (せんいじょう) more than 1,000

自治体 (じちたい) municipality

及(およ)ぶ to cover

~という it is said that ~

同市(どうし) same city

集中豪雨(しゅうちゅうごうう) torrential rain

~による caused by ~

災害 (さいがい) disaster

水不足 (みずぶそく) water shortage

など and others, etc.

異常事態 (いじょうじたい) abnormal state

発生(はっせい)する to happen

指摘 (してき) to point out

温暖化 (おんだんか) warming temperature

著(いちじる)しい significant

脅威 (きょうい) threat

位置付(いちづ)ける to position, be ranked

上(うえ)で upon, based on

脱炭素化 (だつたんそか) decarbonization

目指(めざ)す to aim

打(う)ち出(だ)す to declare

資源再利用 (しげんさいりよう) reuse of resources

ごみ waste, garbage

排出抑制 (はいしゅつよくせい) reduction of generation

徹底 (てってい) complete

市民 (しみん) citizen, local resident

働(はたら)き掛(か)け to encourage

再生可能(さいせいかのう)エネルギー renewable energy

50年 (じゅうろくねん) the year 2050

実現 (じつげん) realization

強化(きょうか)する to strengthen

掲(かか)げる to set forth

Quick questions

1) 気候非常事態宣言とは何を示すものですか。

2) 壱岐市ではどのような異常事態が発生していますか。

3) 市は2050年までに何を実現することを目指していますか。

Translation

The city of Iki, Nagasaki Prefecture, issued a climate emergency declaration on Sept. 26 and expressed its resolve to tackle problems posed by climate change. According to the city, this is the first time a local government in Japan has issued such a declaration. Since the city of Darebin, Australia, declared (such an emergency) in 2016, it’s said (these declarations) have spread to the United States and Europe and now cover more than 1,000 local governments worldwide.

In the declaration, the city (of Iki) points out that abnormal phenomena such as disasters caused by torrential rain and water shortages are occurring. Upon positioning climate change caused by global warming as a “significant threat,” (the city) declared its aim to decarbonize.

The city vowed to encourage local residents to reuse resources and reduce waste generation so as to strengthen efforts to achieve a complete shift to renewable energy by the year 2050.

Answers

1) What does the declaration of climate change express?

気候変動がもたらす問題に取り組む決意を示す。

It expresses the resolve to tackle climate change problems.

2) What are examples of the abnormal phenomena in the city of Iki?

集中豪雨による災害や水不足。

Disasters caused by torrential rains and water shortages.

3) What does the city government aim to achieve by 2050?

再生可能エネルギーへの完全移行。

A complete shift to renewable energy.