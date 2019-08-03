Food & Drink | TOKYO FOOD FILE

Chef Kenichiro Nishi's legacy lives on in Japan's top restaurants

by Robbie Swinnerton

Contributing Writer

The world of traditional Japanese cuisine has lost one of its luminaries. Chef Kenichiro Nishi, the founder of the renowned Shinbashi restaurant Kyoaji, passed away at the age of 81 on July 26.

Himself the son of a leading chef in Kyoto, Nishi moved to Tokyo in 1967, and opened Kyoaji at the age of 30. Over the next half-century, he gained an unrivaled reputation for serving the finest traditional cuisine in the capital, always staying true to the cooking style he learned from his father, with little regard for prevailing food fashions.

It was that consistency, timelessness and the quality of Nishi’s cooking that won him so many plaudits. Reservations at the eight-seat counter looking in at his open kitchen became close to impossible to secure. And for the lucky few of us who managed it, each occasion there was a pleasure, a privilege and an education in dining well.

After being featured in the classic manga series “Oishinbo,”Nishi’s fame spread. He never dispelled the whispers that he — unlike sushi legend Jiro Ono — had rejected Michelin’s attempts to award him the coveted three-star status.

But the true measure of his legacy lies in the number of top restaurants run by chefs who worked under him: Kurogi, Hoshino, Uchiyama, Iyuki and more. Through them Nishi’s influence will continue undiminished.

Kyoaji: Shinbashi 3-3-5, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 105-0004; 03-3591-3344. Open 12-2 p.m.; 6-10 p.m. (closed Sun. & hols.). Omakase menu from ¥40,000. Nearest station: Shinbashi; no credit cards (cash only); nonsmoking; no menu; little English spoken

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Clean lines: Fukumitsuya's stores are designed to appeal to a range of consumers.
Fukumitsuya Sake Brewery puts a twist on Kanazawa culture
Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, has long been known as a city of culture and good food. And the perfect pairing for the fresh seafood caught in the Sea of Japan, or even a geisha performance — two n...
A class in Thai cuisine: "Mymot Sensei," the operator of Mymot cooking school and restaurant, serves dishes that are light, colorful and aromatic. Precisely the kind of meal you need in the hot and humid weather that hits Tokyo.
An Di, Mymot, Like: Summer's hottest restaurants capture the cool of Southeast Asian cuisine
When it's hot and humid enough to feel like you're in the tropics, there's only one solution: Eat like you're there. Street food works well, but it's far more interesting when those familiar Southe...
Destination brewery: Coedo Brewery's new facility is set apart from busy urban areas.
Coedo Brewery's beer is rooted in agriculture
Readers of this column might have noticed that although many companies profiled have been in business more than 20 years, it can still be difficult to find their beers in stores. On the other ha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mushroom master: Chef Kenichiro Nishi (left), who passed away July 26, at work in his restaurant, Kyoaji. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

, ,