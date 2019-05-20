Chadwick Boseman to play foreign-born samurai in film

Sample newspaper article

16世紀の日本で織田信長の家臣となった黒人の侍として知られる「弥助」の物語が、黒人俳優チャドウィック・ボーズマンさん主演で映画化されることが7日までに決まった。米芸能メディア「デッドライン」などが伝えた。公開時期などは未定。

弥助の生涯は謎が多いが、アフリカ南部モザンビークで生まれ、イエズス会宣教師の奴隷として日本に来たとされる。ボーズマンさんは「単なるアクション映画ではなく、異文化交流を描いた作品だ」と述べた。

ボーズマンさんは大ヒットしたSFアクション映画「アベンジャーズ／エンドゲーム」や「ブラックパンサー」で注目を集めた実力派。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

16世紀 (せいき) 16th century

日本 (にほん) Japan

織田信長 (おだのぶなが) Oda Nobunaga

家臣 (かしん) vassal

~となる to become~

黒人 (こくじん) black person, African-American

侍 (さむらい) samurai

~として知(し)られる known as~

弥助 (やすけ) Yasuke

物語 (ものがたり) story

俳優 (はいゆう) actor

チャドウィック・ボーズマン Chadwick Boseman

~主演 (しゅえん）で starring~

映画化(えいがか)される to be made into a movie

決(き)まる to be decided, to be settled

米(べい) U.S.

芸能 (げいのう) entertainment

メディア media

デッドライン Deadline

など and others

伝(つた)える to report

公開時期 (こうかいじき) release date

未定 (みてい) undecided

生涯 (しょうがい) life

謎 (なぞ) mystery

多(おお)い many, much

アフリカ Africa

南部(なんぶ) southern part

モザンビーク Mozambique

生(う)まれる to be born

イエズス会(かい) Jesuits

宣教師 (せんきょうし) missionary

奴隷 (どれい) slave

~として as~

来(く)る to come

~とされる it is said that~

単(たん)なる just, mere

アクション映画(えいが) action movie

~ではない not~

異文化交流 (いぶんかこうりゅう) cross-cultural exchange

描(えが)く to depict

作品 (さくひん) piece

述(の)べる to say

大(だい)ヒット big hit, blockbuster

アベンジャーズ／エンドゲーム “Avengers: Endgame”

ブラックパンサー “Black Panther”

注目(ちゅうもく)を集(あつ)める to gain attention

実力派 (じつりょくは) talented, proficient people

Quick questions

1)弥助とは誰ですか。

2)弥助はどのようにして日本に来ましたか。

3)ボーズマンさんは映画について何と言っていますか。

Translation

The story of a black samurai known as “Yasuke,” who served under warlord Oda Nobunaga in 16th-century Japan, will be made into a film starring African-American actor Chadwick Boseman, it was decided by May 7 [it was officially announced May 7]. The news was reported by U.S. entertainment media such as Deadline. The release date is undecided.

Much mystery surrounds the life of Yasuke, but it’s said that he was born in Mozambique in southern Africa and brought to Japan as a slave of Jesuit missionaries. Boseman said, “(It’s) not just an action movie, (it’s) a cultural event, an exchange.”

Boseman is a talented actor who gained attention in blockbuster sci-fi action movies such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Panther.”

Answers

1) Who is Yasuke?

織田信長の家臣となった黒人の侍。

A black samurai who served under warlord Oda Nobunaga.

2) How did Yasuke come to Japan?

イエズス会宣教師の奴隷として日本に来たとされる。

He was brought to Japan as a slave of Jesuit missionaries.

3) What did Boseman say about the movie?

「単なるアクション映画ではなく、異文化交流を描いた作品だ」

“(It’s) not just an action movie, (it’s) a cultural event, an exchange.”