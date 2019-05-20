Chadwick Boseman to play foreign-born samurai in film

Sample newspaper article
16世紀の日本で織田信長の家臣となった黒人の侍として知られる「弥助」の物語が、黒人俳優チャドウィック・ボーズマンさん主演で映画化されることが7日までに決まった。米芸能メディア「デッドライン」などが伝えた。公開時期などは未定。
弥助の生涯は謎が多いが、アフリカ南部モザンビークで生まれ、イエズス会宣教師の奴隷として日本に来たとされる。ボーズマンさんは「単なるアクション映画ではなく、異文化交流を描いた作品だ」と述べた。
ボーズマンさんは大ヒットしたSFアクション映画「アベンジャーズ／エンドゲーム」や「ブラックパンサー」で注目を集めた実力派。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
16世紀 (せいき) 16th century
日本 (にほん) Japan
織田信長 (おだのぶなが) Oda Nobunaga
家臣 (かしん) vassal
~となる to become~
黒人 (こくじん) black person, African-American
侍 (さむらい) samurai
~として知(し)られる known as~
弥助 (やすけ) Yasuke
物語 (ものがたり) story
俳優 (はいゆう) actor
チャドウィック・ボーズマン Chadwick Boseman
~主演 (しゅえん）で starring~
映画化(えいがか)される to be made into a movie
決(き)まる to be decided, to be settled
米(べい) U.S.
芸能 (げいのう) entertainment
メディア media
デッドライン Deadline
など and others
伝(つた)える to report
公開時期 (こうかいじき) release date
未定 (みてい) undecided
生涯 (しょうがい) life
謎 (なぞ) mystery
多(おお)い many, much
アフリカ Africa
南部(なんぶ) southern part
モザンビーク Mozambique
生(う)まれる to be born
イエズス会(かい) Jesuits
宣教師 (せんきょうし) missionary
奴隷 (どれい) slave
~として as~
来(く)る to come
~とされる it is said that~
単(たん)なる just, mere
アクション映画(えいが) action movie
~ではない not~
異文化交流 (いぶんかこうりゅう) cross-cultural exchange
描(えが)く to depict
作品 (さくひん) piece
述(の)べる to say
大(だい)ヒット big hit, blockbuster
アベンジャーズ／エンドゲーム “Avengers: Endgame”
ブラックパンサー “Black Panther”
注目(ちゅうもく)を集(あつ)める to gain attention
実力派 (じつりょくは) talented, proficient people
Quick questions
1)弥助とは誰ですか。
2)弥助はどのようにして日本に来ましたか。
3)ボーズマンさんは映画について何と言っていますか。
Translation
The story of a black samurai known as “Yasuke,” who served under warlord Oda Nobunaga in 16th-century Japan, will be made into a film starring African-American actor Chadwick Boseman, it was decided by May 7 [it was officially announced May 7]. The news was reported by U.S. entertainment media such as Deadline. The release date is undecided.
Much mystery surrounds the life of Yasuke, but it’s said that he was born in Mozambique in southern Africa and brought to Japan as a slave of Jesuit missionaries. Boseman said, “(It’s) not just an action movie, (it’s) a cultural event, an exchange.”
Boseman is a talented actor who gained attention in blockbuster sci-fi action movies such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Panther.”
Answers
1) Who is Yasuke?
織田信長の家臣となった黒人の侍。
A black samurai who served under warlord Oda Nobunaga.
2) How did Yasuke come to Japan?
イエズス会宣教師の奴隷として日本に来たとされる。
He was brought to Japan as a slave of Jesuit missionaries.
3) What did Boseman say about the movie?
「単なるアクション映画ではなく、異文化交流を描いた作品だ」
“(It’s) not just an action movie, (it’s) a cultural event, an exchange.”