Cool original cocktails help beat summer heat

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay is mixing up the perfect solution to sweltering summer nights. Available through Oct. 31, guests are invited to the Tokyo Bay Night Bar “Sky View Lounge” on the hotel’s 20th floor to delight in some original frozen cocktails.

The bar’s mixers have fashioned up three unique cocktails for ¥2,200 each, served from 9 p.m. until last order at 11:30 p.m. (mind the ¥500 cover charge). The hotel invites guests to take in evening views of the city skyline as they sip on refreshing frozen drinks.

Crystal Green Eyes features kiwi juice, pineapple juice and lime juice for a crisp and refreshing flavor, accented with a fresh sprig of mint as a highlight. Glorious Blue was designed with the ocean in mind and incorporates blue curacao with pineapple juice. Adorning the rim is a fresh cut of pineapple and a single butterfly orchid to bring out the cocktail’s island resort vibes.

Last but not least is Pale Pink Berry, which uses pink grapefruit syrup and Cointreau to produce a citrusy taste with honeyed undertones — perfect for those who enjoy the sweeter side of nighttime frivolity.

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay is adjacent to Takeshiba Station or eight minutes from Hamamatsucho Station. For more information, visit www.interconti-tokyo.com/en/ or call 03-5404-2222.

Afternoon tea celebrates timeless elegance of pearls

Those born in June get to choose from among three birthstones — although it’s no surprise which one Kokichi Mikimoto would have recommended. This summer, The Peninsula Tokyo is partnering with luxury Japanese pearl jeweler Mikimoto to unveil a shimmering afternoon tea experience in celebration of the Ginza branch’s 120th anniversary.

Mikimoto Afternoon Tea is available daily at The Lobby on the hotel’s ground floor between June 15 and July 14. It is served from 1 to 9 p.m. for ¥5,400 a person. Inspired by the elegant brilliance of Mikimoto’s pearls, the hotel’s talented culinary team has crafted a decadent array of seasonal finger food and sweets.

The set features six savory bites, including foie gras terrine and open-faced flaxseed sandwiches with figs, ham and gorgonzola cheese. For sweets, guests can delight in lychee rose mousse and a mini version of the hotel’s ever-popular mango pudding, among other creative delicacies.

Guests who order afternoon tea will also receive an original gift courtesy of the Mikimoto Ginza Main Store (while supplies last). The live music playing from the lobby balcony is just icing — or rather, pearls — on the cake.

The Peninsula Tokyo is connected to Hibiya Station. For more information or reservations, visit https://www.peninsula.com/ja/tokyo/5-star-luxury-hotel-ginza or call 03-6270-2888.

Course menu offers variety of culinary delights

Spring is the season of trying new things — so why not try 12? Starting just last April, the Conrad Osaka is pleased to present its Innovative Grill menu, a 12-plate course featuring an exceptional array of crafted grilled cuisine.

The menu is served at C: Grill on the hotel’s 40th floor from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Lunch prices start at ¥4,900 with dinner going for ¥12,500 and up.

Straight from the mind of sous chef Tomoki Yamada, each plate consists of seasonal delicacies sourced from various locales around Japan, arranged using the utmost in culinary prowess and aesthetic sense.

Ingredients include kisu Japanese whiting fish, cheese from Yuge Farm in Kobe, in-house dried mullet roe, Pacific bluefin tuna aromatically roasted over a straw-fueled fire, locally farmed white asparagus, Hokkaido-farmed sea urchin and Nara-raised wagyu beef.

Yamada designed the course for guests to experience a variety of delicious foods piece by piece. Having added a little playfulness to each dish, some offer pleasantly surprising combinations while others depict simple, but well-thought-out presentations that allow diners to savor each plate.

The Conrad Osaka is five minutes by car from Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.conradosaka.jp or call 06-6222-0111.