Engage in tourism projects

Global Daily Co. Ltd. has launched Japankuru Funding, a website dedicated to international crowdfunding in support of projects for the enjoyment of tourists visiting Japan. The site is available in Japanese, English and traditional Chinese.

The name of the website combines “Japan” with “kuru,” the verb meaning “to come.” In addition to crowdfunding, the website is also producing and sending out informational content for international visitors.

For example, one of the projects is a hotel that is hoping to construct a new space for visitors to enjoy authentic Japanese tea and food incorporating it.

Money will also be spent on advertising and public relations to raise recognition of the experience among incoming and potential tourists. Investors will receive exclusive perks in return, according to the website.

Japankuru Funding is accepting applications from companies and individuals engaged in similar services.

For more information on Japankuru Funding, see en.japankurufunding.com.

