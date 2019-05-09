Fresh sweets within a reverie of greenery

A nighttime buffet of tasty treats amid botanical gardens awaits guests at the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel and Towers.

On Thursdays and Fridays from July 4 to Aug. 30, the Sheraton’s Seawind coffee house will present a delightful collection of sweets to relish amid soothing greenery. Available between 6:30 and 9:00 p.m., the nighttime buffet is ¥4,445 per guest with a discounted price of ¥2,223 for preschool-aged children over 4 years old.

The botanical garden sweets buffet is the current iteration of the lounge’s popular buffet series based on seasonal colors and trends. Prepared with healthy ingredients such as edible flowers, acai palm and yogurt, the buffet’s thirteen scrumptious treats feature flavors such as melon, matcha, pistachio, lime and mint.

In addition to such sweets as melon shortcake; baked banana cake with sweet bananas; and pistachio macarons with raspberry jam and pistachio ganache, the lounge offers light meal options that include hot dogs and sandwiches that guests can make themselves, as well as salad and soup bars.

Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel and Towers is one minute from Yokohama Station. For more information or reservations, visit yokohamabay-sheraton.co.jp or call 045-411-1111.

Vibrant desserts to reflect the season

Now that spring has officially arrived, what better way to relish the season than with seasonal treats?

Through May 31, Hotel Century Southern Tower is offering guests a collection of tasty delights that capture the sweetness of the season.

Available at the spacious Lounge South Court on the 20th floor from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the assortment of vibrant, delicately prepared spring desserts includes strawberry tiramisu prepared with a crunchy crumble and layered with mascarpone cream and strawberry sauce, as well as eclairs with a faint jasmine aroma and topped with vibrant bits of pineapple and berries.

Other scrumptious confections include mandarin orange mousse with a heavenly balance of sweet and sour, matcha opera cake, strawberry shortcake and Mont Blanc prepared with chestnuts from Kumamoto Prefecture. No dessert is complete without a soothing beverage, and in this spirit, the lounge offers a selection of 18 beverages, including coffee and a wide array of teas. Sweets can be served alone (¥1,100), with a beverage (¥1,600) or with a beverage and ice cream (¥1,900).

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is two minutes from Shinjuku Station South Exit. For more information, visit www.southerntower.co.jp or call 03-5354-0111.

New venue overlooking scenic views of Osaka

A new sky-high venue for weddings, lectures, business gatherings and other occasions has opened in Osaka.

Located on the top floor of the Hilton Osaka, the 578 square-meter event space named Windows boasts scenic views of mountains to the east and the Yodo River and Mount Rokko to the west.

Water is a prominent motif of the venue’s design. This is fitting as water played a crucial role in Osaka’s development, with rivers spurring and facilitating commercial activity. Inspired by the Yodo River and the source of life that is water, the space’s design features bubble-like ceiling lighting and was created in the spirit of bringing success and harmony to guests. The opening of the venue also coincides with the 100th anniversary of the founding of Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

Windows can accommodate up to 190 guests and has four 110-inch screens. The venue consists of several event spaces, including the spacious 261 square-meter Windows 1 area with a movable wall and two large windows, making it ideal for weddings, exhibitions and cocktail parties, and the smaller 98-square-meter Windows 2, a perfect space for meetings and lectures.

The Hilton Osaka is two minutes from Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.hilton.co.jp/osaka or call 06-6347-7111.