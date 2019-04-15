Odd translations found on English website for tourists

Sample newspaper article

大阪市の地下鉄を運行する大阪メトロの公式サイトの外国語ページで、路線名の「堺筋」を「Sakai muscle」（堺 筋肉）と誤って英訳していたことが18日、分かった。自動翻訳ソフトの利用が原因で、利用者からは複数の誤りが指摘されていた。大阪メトロはページを閉鎖して確認を進めている。

大阪メトロによると、16日に利用者から、堺筋の他に「3両目」を「3 Eyes」、駅名の「天下茶屋」を「World Teahouse」などと誤って表記していると指摘があった。公式サイトでは、作業の効率化のために米マイクロソフトの自動翻訳ソフトを利用していた。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

大阪市 (おおさかし) Osaka City

地下鉄 (ちかてつ) subway

運行(うんこう)する to operate

大阪(おおさか)メトロ Osaka Metro Co.

公式(こうしき)サイト official website

外国語 (がいこくご) foreign languages

路線名 (ろせんめい) name of the line

堺筋 (さかいすじ) Sakaisuji

[筋 (すじ) can mean “street” or “muscle” among other things]

筋肉 (きんにく) muscle

誤(あやま)る to make a mistake

英訳(えいやく)する to translate into English

~していたことが分(わ)かる it was revealed

自動翻訳(じどうほんやく)ソフト automated translation software

~の利用 (りよう) use of ~

原因 (げんいん) cause

利用者 (りようしゃ) user

複数(ふくすう)の a number of

指摘(してき)する to point out

閉鎖(へいさ)する to shut down

確認 (かくにん) check, confirmation

進(すす)める to carry out

~によると according to ~

他 (ほか) other

3両目 (さんりょうめ) Car No. 3

[両目 can also mean “both eyes”]

駅名 (えきめい) station name

天下茶屋 (てんがちゃや) Tengachaya, the name of a station

[天下 can mean “whole world,” and 茶屋 means “teahouse”]

表記(ひょうき)する to write

作業 (さぎょう) work

効率化 (こうりつか) efficiency

~のために in order to ~

米 (べい) U.S.

Quick questions

1) 英訳の誤りの原因は何ですか。

2) 利用者の指摘を受けて、大阪メトロはどう対応しましたか。

3) 自動翻訳ソフトが使われたのはなぜですか。

Translation

The official website of Osaka Metro Co., the operator of Osaka’s municipal subway system, had foreign language pages with the name of the “Sakaisuji” subway line incorrectly translated as “Sakai Muscle” line, it was revealed on March 18. Use of automated translation software was the cause and a number of mistakes were pointed out by users. The Osaka Metro pages were shut down and a check is being carried out.

According to Osaka Metro on (March) 16, other than “Sakaisuji,” users pointed out that the translation of “Car No. 3” was written as “3 Eyes” and station name “Tengachaya” as “World Teahouse.” U.S. (company) Microsoft’s automated translation software was used in order to (increase) efficiency of (translation) work on the official website.

Answers

1) What caused the translation errors?

自動翻訳ソフトの利用。

The use of automated translation software.

2) How did Osaka Metro respond after users pointed out the errors?

ページを閉鎖して確認を進めた。

The page was shut down and a check is being carried out.

3) Why was the automated translation software used?

作業の効率化のため。

In order to increase work efficiency.