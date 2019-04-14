This image, taken from video released by the Nekton research mission, shows Seychelles President Danny Faure (left) speaking from inside a submersible launched from the vessel Ocean Zephyr, off Desroches Island on Sunday. | AP

Environment

Seychelles president makes pleas for protection of oceans during underwater speech

AP

DESROCHES ISLAND, SEYCHELLES - In a striking speech delivered from deep below the ocean’s surface, the Seychelles president is making a global plea for stronger protection of the “beating blue heart of our planet.”

President Danny Faure’s call for action, the first-ever live speech from an underwater submersible, comes from one of the many island nations threatened by global warming.

The president spoke during a visit to an ambitious British-led science expedition exploring the Indian Ocean depths.

Oceans cover over two-thirds of the world’s surface but remain, for the most part, uncharted.

In his speech, Faure said that “this issue is bigger than all of us, and we cannot wait for the next generation to solve it. We are running out of excuses to not take action, and running out of time.”

