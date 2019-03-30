Environment

Lights go out at Sydney landmarks as Australia takes part in Earth Hour conservation campaign

AFP-JIJI

SYDNEY - The Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge were plunged into darkness for an hour Saturday to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on the planet’s vanishing biodiversity.

The 13th edition of Earth Hour, organized by the green group WWF, will see millions of people across 180 countries turn off their lights at 8:30 p.m. local time to highlight energy use and the need for conservation.

“We are the first generation to know we are destroying the world. And we could be the last that can do anything about it,” the charity said.

“We have the solutions, we just need our voices to be heard.”

WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman said that “Earth Hour still is the world’s largest grass-roots movement for people to take action on climate change.”

“It’s about individuals taking personal action but joining with hundreds of millions of people around the world to show that not only do we need urgent action on climate change but we need to be protecting our planet,” he added.

Dozens of companies around the world have said they will join in this year’s switch-off.

The event comes after some of the most dire warnings yet on the state of Earth’s natural habitat and species.

WWF’s own “Living Planet” report in October said that 60 percent of all animals with a backbone — fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles and mammals — had been wiped out by human activity since 1970.

Another data set confirmed the depth of an unfolding mass extinction event, only the sixth in the last half-billion years.

Paris’s Eiffel Tower, New York’s Empire State Building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and the Acropolis in Athens are among the 24 global landmarks that will take part in Earth Hour.

Last year’s event was observed in more than 7,000 towns and cities in 187 countries, according to organizers.

While the lights-off event is a symbolic gesture, Earth Hour has led successful campaigns over the past decade to ban plastics in the Galapagos Islands and plant 17 million trees in Kazakhstan.

LATEST ENVIRONMENT STORIES

Six baby elephants separated from their parents and trapped for days in a muddy pit in northeastern Thailand's Prachinburi province are seen in this photo released Saturday by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
Thai rangers rescue six stranded baby elephants from mud pit
Six baby elephants separated from their parents and trapped in a muddy pit for days have been rescued by park rangers in rural Thailand, officials said Saturday. Patrolling rangers chanc...
Letting off steam: The country's first geothermal power plant was an experimental one that began operating near the hot-spring resort city of Beppu, Oita Prefecture.
Unlocking Japan's geothermal energy potential
How Japan can meet its future energy needs is not necessarily something you think about while enjoying a nice long soak in a hot-spring bath. But the hot water you're soaking in is part of the s...
A picture taken on Oct. 31 last year shows polar bears feeding at a garbage dump near the village of Belushya Guba, on the remote Russian northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, a tightly-controlled military area where a village declared a state of emergency in February after dozens of bears were seen entering homes and public buildings.
Roaming bears in Russian village a sign of things to come amid Moscow's Arctic build up and clima...
Last month's visit by roaming polar bears that put a Russian village on lockdown may be just the beginning. For as Moscow steps up its activity in the warming Arctic, conflict with the rare spec...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This combo photo shows Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Opera House and the Ferris wheel before (top) and after (bottom) their lights were turned off as part of Saturday's Earth Hour environmental campaign. The Australian landmarks were among the first in the world to dim their lights for the event. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,