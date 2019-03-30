Environment

Thai rangers rescue six stranded baby elephants from mud pit

AFP-JIJI

BANGKOK - Six baby elephants separated from their parents and trapped in a muddy pit for days have been rescued by park rangers in rural Thailand, officials said Saturday.

Patrolling rangers chanced upon the struggling herd in a national park east of Bangkok on Wednesday afternoon, park superintendent Prawatsart Chantheap said.

Once the rangers realized the calves, aged between one and four years old, could not climb out of the dirty watering hole, some of them left the forest to bring back digging tools while others stayed overnight to keep watch over the frightened creatures.

“Our team arrived with hoes (on Thursday morning) . . . and we began to dig around the rim (of the mud pit) to make it less steep,” he said.

After three hours of digging to build a makeshift ramp, the mud-covered babies managed to stumble out of the pit one-by-one as the rangers cheered them on.

“Go, go, follow each other!” the rangers yelled in a video recorded by the national parks department. “Go, children, go!”

Prawatsart said the rangers had observed a herd of 30 adult elephants nearby and believed the young calves must have been separated from them.

“We believe they were stuck there for at least two days because after they got out their legs were weak,” he said.

Wild elephants are Thailand’s national animal and live in the wild in parts of the country but their numbers have dwindled to about 2,700 from a peak of over 100,000 in 1850.

Deforestation and habitat loss has brought them in closer contact with humans in recent decades, and they often clash with villagers and farmers.

Elephants are also poached or domesticated for entertainment and tourism.

LATEST ENVIRONMENT STORIES

This combo photo shows Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Opera House and the Ferris wheel before (top) and after (bottom) their lights were turned off as part of Saturday's Earth Hour environmental campaign. The Australian landmarks were among the first in the world to dim their lights for the event.
Lights go out at Sydney landmarks as Australia takes part in Earth Hour conservation campaign
The Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge were plunged into darkness for an hour Saturday to raise awareness about climate change and its impact on the planet's vanishing biodiversity. ...
Letting off steam: The country's first geothermal power plant was an experimental one that began operating near the hot-spring resort city of Beppu, Oita Prefecture.
Unlocking Japan's geothermal energy potential
How Japan can meet its future energy needs is not necessarily something you think about while enjoying a nice long soak in a hot-spring bath. But the hot water you're soaking in is part of the s...
A picture taken on Oct. 31 last year shows polar bears feeding at a garbage dump near the village of Belushya Guba, on the remote Russian northern Novaya Zemlya archipelago, a tightly-controlled military area where a village declared a state of emergency in February after dozens of bears were seen entering homes and public buildings.
Roaming bears in Russian village a sign of things to come amid Moscow's Arctic build up and clima...
Last month's visit by roaming polar bears that put a Russian village on lockdown may be just the beginning. For as Moscow steps up its activity in the warming Arctic, conflict with the rare spec...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Six baby elephants separated from their parents and trapped for days in a muddy pit in northeastern Thailand's Prachinburi province are seen in this photo released Saturday by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,