Rejoicing in the birth of Buddha

Buddha’s birth will be celebrated on April 8 at Sampozan Muryojuji Temple, the head temple of the Nenbutsushu Buddhist Sect of Japan, in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture.

The date was designated International Buddhist Day by supreme Buddhist leaders from 41 countries on five continents who gathered at the Sixth Buddhist Summit at the temple in December 2014. The day will also be celebrated in 46 other countries.

Visitors are welcome to take part in the ceremony, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is hosted by the World Buddhist Supreme Conference Headquarters, at the temple’s Royal Grand Hall of Buddhism.

At 9:30 a.m., kindergarten-age children will march together on a temple path in an event called Chigo Oneri Kuyo, in which families form a connection with Buddha and share their joy.

The temple’s address is 1136 Kami-Mikusa, Kato, Hyogo Prefecture. It is about 40 minutes by taxi from Shin-Sanda Station on the JR West Fukuchiyama Line. The event is free of charge and reservations are not necessary.