Japan's 2018 plastic waste shipments fall 30% after China's import ban

日本が2018年に輸出したプラスチックごみの量が、17年と比べ3割減ったことが地球環境戦略研究機関(IGES)の分析で21日、分かった。再生材の原料としての需要が高く、最大の輸出先となっていた中国が、環境汚染を懸念して輸入を厳しく制限したことが影響した。代わりに東南アジア向けが増えたが規制を強める動きがあり、受け入れの大幅拡大は難しい状況だ。
行き場を失ったプラスチックごみは日本国内にあふれており、分析した森田宜典・IGES客員研究員は「製品に再生材の使用を義務付けるなど国内対策を一層進めるべきだ」と指摘する。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
日本 （にほん） Japan
年 （ねん） year
輸出する （ゆしゅつする） to export
プラスチックごみ plastic waste
量 （りょう） volume
～と比べて （～とくらべて） compared to ~
3割 （さんわり） 30 percent
減る （へる） to decrease
地球環境戦略研究機関 （ちきゅうかんきょうせんりゃくけんきゅうきかん） Institute for
Global Environmental Strategies
分析 （ぶんせき） analysis
分かる （わかる） to show
再生材 （さいせいざい） recycled material
原料 （げんりょう） feedstock
～として as ~
需要 （じゅよう） demand
高い （たかい） high
最大の （さいだいの） the largest
輸出先 （ゆしゅつさき） export destination
～となっていた which used to be ~
中国 （ちゅうごく） China
環境汚染 （かんきょうおせん） environmental pollution
懸念する （けねんする） to be concerned about
輸入 （ゆにゅう） import
厳しく （きびしく） strictly
制限する （せいげんする） to restrict
影響する （えいきょうする） to affect, to have an impact on
代わりに （かわりに） instead
東南 （とうなん）アジア Southeast Asia
～向け （～むけ） headed to ~
増える （ふえる） to increase
規制 （きせい） restriction
強める （つよめる） to tighten
動き （うごき） move
～がある there is ~
大幅拡大 （おおはばかくだい） significant expansion, drastic increase
難しい （むずかしい） difficult
状況 (じょうきょう) situation
行き場 （ゆきば） destination
失う （うしなう） to lose
日本国内 （にほんこくない） in Japan
あふれる to be piled up, to be swamped
森田宜典 （もりたよしのり） Yoshinori Morita
客員研究員 （きゃくいんけんきゅういん） visiting researcher
製品 （せいひん） product
使用 （しよう） use
義務付ける （ぎむづける） to oblige
など and others, etcetera
国内 （こくない） domestic
対策 （たいさく） countermeasure
一層 （いっそう） further
進める （すすめる） to promote
するべき should
指摘する （してきする） to point out
Quick questions
1) なぜ日本のプラスチックごみの輸出量が減ったのですか。
2) プラスチックごみの代わりの輸出先となったのはどこですか。
3) 研究員はどのような対策を指摘していますか。
Translation
Analysis by the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) showed on Feb. 21 that Japan’s shipments of plastic waste overseas in 2018 decreased 30 percent from 2017. China’s restriction of plastic waste imports, amid concerns over environmental pollution, had a big impact on the decrease, since China had been the largest export destination with plastic waste in high demand as feedstock for recycled materials. Southeast Asian nations became alternative destinations, but a drastic increase of imports is unlikely as there are moves in those countries to tighten the restrictions on such imports.
Having nowhere to go, the waste is piling up in Japan. Yoshinori Morita, a visiting researcher at IGES who conducted the analysis, pointed out, “Domestic countermeasures should be promoted further, such as obliging manufacturers of plastic products to use recycled materials.”
Answers
1) Why did Japan’s shipment of plastic waste overseas decrease?
最大の輸出先だった中国が輸入を厳しく規制したから。
China, the largest export destination, started to restrict such imports.
2) Where is the alternative destination for Japan’s plastic waste?
東南アジア。
Southeast Asia.
3) What kind of countermeasures does the researcher suggest?
製造会社に対し、製品に再生材を使用するよう義務付けること。
Obliging manufacturers of plastic products to use recycled materials.