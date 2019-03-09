Sakura Rolls, Sakura Stawberry and Sakura Matcha desserts

Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Roll right into spring with Roll Ice Cream Factory's festive cherry blossom-flavored concoctions

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

One of the more under-the-radar success stories in Harajuku of late has been the arrival of rolled ice cream. And of the stores making a mark, Roll Ice Cream Factory has become the go-to spot for this dessert with Southeast Asian origins (you can safely ignore the “NY Style” part of its advertising).

The shop’s spring 2019 menu stands out. The store is offering sakura– (cherry blossom) themed creations until April 15, consisting of a trio of concoctions: Sakura Rolls, Sakura Strawberry and Sakura Matcha desserts (¥850 each, tax included).

If you’re going to indulge, you might as well go all the way. The Sakura Rolls offering is tasty, with its juicy strawberries and cherry blossom-flavored roll cake, but the Sakura Strawberry dessert goes one step further by tossing in a sakura manjū steamed bun and a strawberry warabimochi (bracken starch dumpling).

The matcha one … well, only choose it if you like green tea, because it’s heavy on that. Even if it feels too cold to be eating ice cream, this seasonal lineup is a good excuse to take the plunge before the warmth kicks in.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Forget machine-made: Kippan sweets require a deft touch and must be made individually by hand.
Secret techniques and local ingredients: Okinawan sweets fit for a king
If Okinawans are quick to assert their cuisine has little in common with the mainland Japanese table, the same can be said of their confectionery. Strongly influenced by Chinese tastes, the most...
A hardy breed: Koshu grapes are cultivated for their thick skins, which can withstand Japan's humid, rainy climate.
Are native grape varieties the key to Japan's burgeoning wine industry?
My first serious encounter with Japanese wines was around 12 years ago at a grape festival in Yamanashi Prefecture, the center of Japanese winemaking. Previously, I'd tasted several wines made f...
More than coffee: The Reserve Roastery Tokyo's third-floor Arriviamo bar serves coffee and tea-infused cocktails.
Starbucks' Reserve Roastery Tokyo is a 'coffee wonderland'
On Feb. 28, the latest — and, at nearly 3,000 square meters, the largest — Starbucks Reserve Roastery opened its doors in Tokyo's chic Nakameguro district. Although the average Starbucks opening do...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sakura Rolls, Sakura Stawberry and Sakura Matcha desserts

, ,