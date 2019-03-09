Roll right into spring with Roll Ice Cream Factory's festive cherry blossom-flavored concoctions

One of the more under-the-radar success stories in Harajuku of late has been the arrival of rolled ice cream. And of the stores making a mark, Roll Ice Cream Factory has become the go-to spot for this dessert with Southeast Asian origins (you can safely ignore the “NY Style” part of its advertising).

The shop’s spring 2019 menu stands out. The store is offering sakura– (cherry blossom) themed creations until April 15, consisting of a trio of concoctions: Sakura Rolls, Sakura Strawberry and Sakura Matcha desserts (¥850 each, tax included).

If you’re going to indulge, you might as well go all the way. The Sakura Rolls offering is tasty, with its juicy strawberries and cherry blossom-flavored roll cake, but the Sakura Strawberry dessert goes one step further by tossing in a sakura manjū steamed bun and a strawberry warabimochi (bracken starch dumpling).

The matcha one … well, only choose it if you like green tea, because it’s heavy on that. Even if it feels too cold to be eating ice cream, this seasonal lineup is a good excuse to take the plunge before the warmth kicks in.