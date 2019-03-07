Springtime cuisine with Cantonese twist

Spring is a time of celebration in Japan, and the Royal Park Hotel knows all about celebrations.

Available now until April 30, the hotel’s basement-floor Chinese restaurant Kei-ka-en is hosting head chef Daisaku Arimoto’s Full Bloom Celebration Dinner Course for guests to experience the flavors, colors and joys of the season. Priced at ¥15,444 a person, the course features a wide range of fresh, seasonal ingredients. Arimoto wants to see his guests “celebrate together with elegant Chinese cooking that calls spring to the palate,” and so he has spared no expense concocting an innovative menu while nevertheless paying respect to Cantonese cuisine and traditional culinary techniques.

The handcrafted dishes incorporate some of Japan’s most representative springtime foods — including botan-ebi shrimp and bamboo shoots — together with red sea bream, a fish that has long been served to commemorate auspicious occasions.

The Royal Park Hotel is adjacent to Suitengumae Station. For more information and reservations, call 03-3667-1111 or visit www.rph.co.jp.

Seaside getaway to open in Okinawa

Hawaii’s Halekulani Hotel has it all — seaside views, Michelin-starred cuisine and enough deluxe amenities to keep its guests smiling from check-in to checkout. With that said, Japan is in for a treat. This summer, the famous luxury hotel brand is cutting the ribbon for Halekulani Okinawa, its second official location scheduled to open July 26.

The hotel boasts 360 rooms, including 47 suites and five villas, all guaranteed to be at least 50 square meters in size. Each room also comes with stunning views of Okinawa’s sparkling emerald-green waters and pearly white beaches. The hotel features four paradisal restaurants offering innovative cuisine, Japanese dishes, steak and wine pairings, as well as all-day dining menus. In addition to fine dining, Halekulani Okinawa boasts a fully stocked bar, spa, fitness room and a total of five indoor and outdoor pools. Reservations are now being accepted, so people should be sure to save a date for this perfect tropical getaway.

Halekulani Okinawa is about a 1-hour drive from Naha Airport. For more information or reservations, access https://www.okinawa.halekulani.com or call 098-983-3019.

Geisha and Italian fare converge in Kyoto

With its traditional districts and majestic temples, the wondrous city of Kyoto allows guests to feel as though they’ve been transported to a different era.

Among Kyoto’s attractions are the geisha sighted around the city, and this year Daiwa Royal Hotel Grande Kyoto is hosting a Maiko Geisha Show (¥3,500 to ¥10,000) for guests to experience traditional dance performances and activities with these cultural icons. Held every Thursday through August, the Maiko Geisha Show can be enjoyed with a drink or dinner course, and discounted prices are available for overnight guests. Guests can take pictures with their entertainers and will receive a senjafuda, a type of placard found at shrines and temples.

The hotel also offers authentic Italian cuisine at its restaurant La Terrazza, with mouthwatering delicacies from each of Italy’s 20 regions. The Cucina d’Italia menu highlights a different collection of dishes every month.

Daiwa Royal Hotel Grande Kyoto is five minutes from Kyoto Station Hachijo East Exit. For more information or reservations, access https://daiwa-royal-grande-kyoto.book.direct/en-gb or call 075-950-6186.