Prime Minister's message

Japan has finally assumed the G20 presidency for the very first time. Japan will host the G20 Osaka Summit on June 28 and 29. In addition to the G20 member countries, we will also welcome leaders of invited guest countries and head of invited guest international organizations.

Osaka will be the venue for hosting the G20, the “premier forum for international economic cooperation,” which gathers and brings together many developed countries and emerging countries with growing presence in the international economy. Osaka has historically prospered as a commercial hub and its unique tradition and culture, including food culture, has recently gained much reputation at home and abroad. Moreover, Osaka has thrived as a merchant city and has constantly sought to take in new ideas. It is a place where the spirit and willingness to take on new challenges has been nurtured, and was also chosen to host the Osaka-Kansai Expo in 2025.

At the Osaka Summit, Japan is determined to lead global economic growth by promoting free trade and innovation, achieving both economic growth and reduction of disparities, and contributing to the development agenda and other global issues with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at its core. Through these efforts, Japan seeks to realize and promote a free and open, inclusive and sustainable, “human-centered future society.”

In addition, we will lead discussions on the supply of global commons for realizing global growth such as quality infrastructure and global health. As the presidency, we will exert strong leadership in discussions aimed toward resolving global issues such as climate change and ocean plastic waste.

Furthermore, we will discuss how to address the digital economy from an institutional perspective and issues that arise from an aging society. We will introduce Japan’s efforts, including the productivity revolution amid a “Society 5.0” era, toward achieving a society where all individuals are actively engaged.

We will take this as an opportunity to exhibit Japan’s omotenashi spirit (hospitality) and introduce the unique aspects and attractiveness of Japan and the host cities to the world.

With great support from you all, I am determined to lead the Osaka Summit toward great success.

The text is an edited excerpt of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s message on the government’s G20 website (www.g20.org/en/)

G20 host cities special