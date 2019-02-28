General | NEWS AND NOTES

Art gallery exhibits traditional katana swords

An exhibition displaying and selling antique katana swords will be held in Yokohama from March 6 to 12.

The Omamorigatana Exhibition will take place on the seventh-floor art gallery of Takashimaya’s Yokohama Store in Yokohama’s Nishi Ward. The admission-free exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Wednesday to March 11, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12.

For centuries, the katana was believed to ward off demons and misfortune. It is also said that people gifted katana to newborn babies of the Imperial family during the Heian Period (794-1185). Swordsmiths today still make omamorigatana (protecting sword).

For those whose countries allow katana imports, sales clerks at the exhibition will help with procedures necessary to transport the swords. Additionally, export assistance is available from Japan Sword Co. (03-3434-4321).

For more information, please visit www.japansword.co.jp.

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Commons Asset Management Inc. President Tetsuro Ii (left) and Founding Partner & Chairman Ken Shibusawa.
Commons Festa event to welcome investors
Commons Asset Management Inc., which celebrates 10 years since the launch of its Commons 30 Fund this year, will hold events in Kyoto in March and Tokyo in April to on the company's fund perform...
The bottom line: Martina Brown, deputy general director of lingerie company Aubade talks about the controversy caused by an Aubade poster that featured embroidered panties over a woman's buttocks.
Lingerie companies face #MeToo challenges
'We haven't yet found a better way of selling knickers than a beautiful bottom," says Sarah Stagliano of Henriette H, one of a new breed of French lingerie designers grappling with how to make e...
Three-day halal festival draws around 7,000
As part of an international movement to showcase Malaysia's largest halal expo, Halfest Malaysia, Japan kicked off Halfest Tokyo at the Tokyo Ryutsu Center, in Ota Ward, from Nov. 27 to 29 under...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Omamorigatana | JAPAN SWORD