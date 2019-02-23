Cafe de Paris' lineup of Bon Bon desserts

Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Cafe de Paris: A Seoul favorite, now in Tokyo

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

One of South Korea’s most popular dessert restaurants has arrived in Tokyo. Well, in a pop-up format running in Roppongi Hills until May 6, at least.

Cafe de Paris has been a hit back in Seoul, particularly thanks to its Bon Bon series of sweets, which constitute the majority of the menu at the Roppongi store. This dish loads up on fresh fruit, with layers of whipped cream and powdered sugar on top. There’s no skimping on the ingredients, either, and it shows both visually and when it’s time to pay — the mango and strawberry Bon Bons go for ¥1,800 a piece, while the junkier brownie variety comes in at ¥1,400.

Bring a friend to split the cost (and the size), but give them a go, especially if you are looking for some tasty fruit with a hint of extra sweetness. And, considering that the only other way to enjoy the desserts is to book a flight out of the country, the high price tag doesn’t seem nearly as bad.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Like stepping into another world: After walking through an extremely narrow passage, the neon signs of Jigokudani's bars light up the alley.
Jigokudani is Osaka's hidden 'Hell Valley' for barhopping
Jigokudani ("Hell Valley") is a hidden labyrinth of about two-dozen small bars and restaurants near Noda Station in Osaka's Fukushima Ward. It began as one of the many black markets that sprang ...
Clean preparation: Nami Kawahara's restaurant, Sho, does away with raucous atmosphere typical of oden restaurants and instead looks like Marie Kondo has just been through.
Sho: Oden, but not as you'd ever imagine it
Looking back, Nami Kawahara, 37, sees her life and career stitched together in a series of five-year plans. The details of these plans are methodically charted out in hundreds of notebooks, some of...
Not so fishy: Sameya's crisp, juicy shark meat burger.
Sameya: Making shark profitable and delicious
Sameya's bright red truck is easy to spot, not least for its long line of customers at Keio University's Hiyoshi Campus. Inside, owner-chef Takumi Takase makes jokes and conversation as he prepares...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Cafe de Paris' lineup of Bon Bon desserts

,