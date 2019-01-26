Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Mister Donut takes a stab at classy with its decadent Chocolate Collection

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Mister Donut has been trying to switch up its image as of late. First, it tried introducing a non-doughnut breakfast and lunch menu. Later on, it classed things up by teaming up with trendy dessert-maker Pablo. Now, it’s gone one step further.

Its new Chocolate Collection is a collaboration with pastry chef Toshihiko Yoroizuka. The lineup includes five different sweets, ranging from fancy takes on the chain’s ring doughnuts (from ¥151 to ¥183) to a pair of decadent cake-like creations stuffed with cream (¥216). The price of the new lineup isn’t much more than its standard offerings, but the idea here is to create a sense of chocolatey luxury.

Those two cake-like desserts deliver the best taste. Available in double chocolate and white caramel flavors, each bite delivers a nice crunchiness and layer upon layer of sweet filling. Of the ring options, shell out a little extra to get the white chocolate one. The addition of hazelnut pairs well with the white chocolate, and makes for a highlight, one that will make the usual trip to Mister Donut feel that much more extravagant.

Decadence: Mister Donut's new range of sweets includes a new double chocolate cake. | MISTER DONUT

