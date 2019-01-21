Online protests after monk receives traffic ticket

Sample newspaper article
福井県の40代男性僧侶が昨年9月に僧衣を着て車を運転、操作に支障を及ぼす恐れがあるとして交通反則切符（青切符）を切られ、全国の僧侶から抗議の声が上がっている。寺側は「服装が理由の取り締まりは初耳」と驚き、反則金の支払いを拒否。会員制交流サイト（SNS）には僧衣で縄跳びをするなど自由自在に動けるとアピールする別の僧侶の動画が投稿され、話題になっている。
40代僧侶が所属する浄土真宗本願寺派の本山・西本願寺（京都市）によると、昨年9月16日、福井市の県道で軽乗用車を運転中に警察官に制止、「服装が違反」と告げられ、その場で反則金6千円の青切符を渡された。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
福井県 (ふくいけん) Fukui Prefecture
40代男性 (よんじゅうだいだんせい) a man in his 40s
僧侶 (そうりょ) monk
昨年9月 (さくねんくがつ) September last year
僧衣 (そうい) monk’s robe
着る (きる) to wear
車 (くるま) car
運転 (うんてん) driving
操作 (そうさ) maneuver, control
支障 (ししょう) hindrance
及ぼす (およぼす) to cause
~恐れがある (~おそれがある) there’s a risk of~
交通反則切符 (こうつうはんそくきっぷ) traffic violation ticket
青切符 (あおきっぷ) blue ticket
切る (きる) to issue
全国 (ぜんこく) nationwide
抗議 (こうぎ) protest
声 (こえ) voice
上がる (あがる） to rise
寺 (てら) temple
側 (がわ) side
服装 (ふくそう) garment
理由 (りゆう) reason
取り締まり (とりしまり) crackdown
初耳 (はつみみ) unheard of
驚く (おどろく) to be surprised
反則金 (はんそくきん) fine
支払い (しはらい) payment
拒否する (きょひする) to refuse
会員制交流サイト (かいいんせいこうりゅうさいと) social networking service
縄跳びをする (なわとびをする) to jump rope
自由自在に (じゆうじざいに) freely
動ける (うごける) to be able to move
アピールする to appeal (publicly)
別の (べつの) other
動画 (どうが) video
投稿する (とうこうする) to post
話題になる (わだいになる) to become a hot topic
所属する (しょぞくする) to belong to
浄土真宗 (じょうどしんしゅう) the True Pure Land school of Buddhism
本願寺派 (ほんがんじは) Honganji sect
本山 (ほんざん) head temple
西本願寺 (にしほんがんじ) Nishi Honganji temple
京都市 (きょうとし) Kyoto city
~によると according to ~
福井市 (ふくいし) Fukui city
県道 (けんどう) prefectural road
軽乗用車 (けいじょうようしゃ) kei car
運転中 (うんてんちゅう) while driving
警察官 (けいさつかん) police officer
制止する (せいしする) to stop
違反 (いはん) violation
告げる (つげる) to tell
その場で (そのばで) then and there
6千円 (ろくせんえん) ¥6,000
渡す (わたす) to give/hand over
Quick questions
1) 警察はなぜ僧侶に交通違反切符を切ったのですか。
2) 取り締まりについて知った僧侶たちはSNS上で何をしましたか。
Translation
The voices of monks nationwide are rising in protest after police issued a traffic violation ticket (blue ticket) to a male monk in his 40s in Fukui Prefecture in September last year over the risk that his wearing a monk’s robe while driving could hinder his (ability to) maneuver. His temple’s side expressed surprise in that “the reason for the crackdown on garments is unheard of,” and refused to pay the fine. On social networking sites (SNS) videos were posted of other monks jumping ropes and doing other activities where they moved freely in a public appeal that became a hot topic.
According to Nishi Honganji temple in Kyoto, the head temple of the Honganji sect of the True Pure Land school of Buddhism that the 40-something monk belongs to, on Sept. 16 last year (the monk) was told by a police officer who stopped him that his “garment violated (the rules)” on a prefectural road in Fukui while he was driving a kei car, and at then and there he was given a blue ticket and fined ¥6,000.
Answers
1) Why did the police officer issue a traffic violation ticket to the monk?
僧衣を着て車を運転すると操作に支障を及ぼす恐れがあるから。
Because he wore a robe when driving and (the cop) worried it could hinder his (ability to) maneuver .
2) What did other monks who learned about the crackdown do on SNS?
僧衣で縄跳びをするなど自由自在に動けるとアピールする動画を投稿した。
They jumped rope and did other activities in which they freely moved wearing their robes in a public appeal in videos posted online.