Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Simplicity rules in Starbucks' seasonal sesame creations

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Starbucks Japan’s “Japan Wonder Project” offers a nice snapshot of the nation’s soft-power campaigns in general. This campaign, which has been going on for over a year now, celebrates Japanese flavors. The range is mostly consumed, though, by Japanese people, already familiar with the local tastes. It’s less about introducing new ingredients to visitors and more about celebrating how great those established foodstuffs already are. Oh right, this is Dessert Watch, not The Economist.

The latest installment in the Wonder series is a pair of drinks highlighting goma (sesame seeds). Starbuck’s “Goma Goma Goma Frappuccino” and “Goma Goma Goma Latte” both go heavy on the… well, it’s right there in the title.

The former (¥580) works in myriad other flavors to join the sesame, including chocolate and honey. It’s a lot, bordering on excessive even for the megachain. But it does deliver what it advertises.

The better option of the two is the goma latte (¥480 for a tall size). Besides offering a brief remedy to the cold weather outside, this beverage allows the sesame flavor more space to breath, though it still includes other flourishes (honey, again). Simplicity beats out overcrowded combinations, and should be the choice to represent Japanese tastes, at least for this month.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Labor of love: Koshu grapes are loaded onto a truck at Budobatake before being weighed and pressed into budōshu.
Old-fashioned wine techniques for a forward-looking region
In the countryside of Katsunuma, Yamanashi Prefecture, just north of Mount Fuji, a family-run operation has been making wine the old-fashioned way for almost 100 years: squeezing grapes by hand ...
Regenerative effort: 35Coffee donates 3.5 percent of its profits to its Coral Regeneration Project, which has planted and continues to monitor almost 3,000 coral plants on reefs in Okinawa Prefecture.
35Coffee: An inspired partnership between coffee and coral
In Okinawa Prefecture, one coffee company is doing its part to preserve the region's hundreds of endemic coral varieties. Twenty-six years ago, Sooeido Co., Ltd. began as a company selli...
Small pours: Newly opened Know by Moto serves premium sake by the glass and a full lunch service.
A new year taste for Tokyo's best speciality sake bars
With the start of a new year comes a new set of resolutions. An increasingly popular choice is Dry January, a campaign led by the British charity Alcohol Change UK, in which participants vow to abs...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Celebrating seasame: Starbucks' Goma Goma Goma Frappucchino

, ,