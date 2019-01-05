Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

Now that's a spicy yakisoba: Nissin starts the new year with a new noodle dish

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Yakisoba (fried noodles) stand as one of the final frontiers in innovation at the nation’s convenience stores, and food company Nissin is helping lift the easy-to-make snack to new heights, highlighted this season by a spicy take on the salaryman staple.

A jalapeno-and-white cheddar flavor is the latest entry in Nissin’s U.F.O. line of yakisoba products, available at corner stores and supermarkets across Japan. This version provides one of the hotter takes on the dish, and each pack (¥205 before tax) offers up a hearty 770 calories per serving. Lucky we’re still following our new year resolution to exercise, right?

In any case, the extra kilos may be worth it as this yakisoba delivers a pretty nice taste. The cheese flavor is light enough so that no one ingredient dominates. Don’t expect anything too spicy after you warm the yakisoba up, but I’m sure noodle fans will still enjoy the pleasant “zing” not normally found in convenience store-grade noodles.

Here’s hoping that we get even more surprising — but satisfying — combinations from convenience stores in the year to come.

