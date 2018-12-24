Hanyu and Amuro are among Japan’s top newsmakers of 2018

Sample newspaper article

Hanyu and Amuro among Japan’s top newsmakers of 2018

さいたま市岩槻区の人形メーカー「東玉」は4日、平成最後となる今年の世相を反映した変わりびな5点を発表した。9月に引退した歌手の安室奈美恵さんや、平昌冬季五輪のフィギュアスケート男子で金メダルを獲得した羽生結弦選手らが取り上げられた。

「平成の歌姫 ありがとう 安室ちゃん雛」と名付けられた人形は、引退ツアーの衣装でマイクを握っている。歌姫のラストステージを表現した。

羽生選手と、スピードスケート女子の金メダリスト小平奈緒選手が並ぶのは「平昌で大活躍 氷上の輝き雛」。羽生選手はフリーの演目「SEIMEI」の衣装で、決めポーズを再現

した。

(KYODO)

Words and phrases

さいたま市 (さいたまし) Saitama City

岩槻区 (いわつきく) Iwatsuki Ward

人形メーカー (にんぎょうめーかー) doll maker

東玉 (とうぎょく) Togyoku [company name]

平成 (へいせい) Heisei Era

最後 (さいご) final

~となる to become~

今年 (ことし) this year

世相 (せそう) social situation, sign of the times

反映する (はんえいする) to reflect

変わりびな (かわりびな) the name of Togyoku’s so-called newsmaker dolls

5点 (ごてん) five sets

発表する (はっぴょうする) to announce

9月 (くがつ) September

引退する (いんたいする) to retire

歌手 (かしゅ) singer

安室奈美恵 (あむろなみえ) Namie Amuro

平昌冬季五輪 (ぴょんちゃんとうきごりん)Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

フィギュアスケート男子 (ふぃぎゅあすけーとだんし) men’s figure skating

金メダル (きんめだる) gold medal

獲得する (かくとくする) to win

羽生結弦 (はにゅうゆづる) Yuzuru Hanyu

選手 (せんしゅ) athlete

取り上げられる (とりあげられる) to be picked up

歌姫 (うたひめ) diva

ありがとう thank you

雛 (ひな/びな) doll

名付けられる (なづけられる) to be named

引退ツアー (いんたいつあー) tour before retirement

衣装 (いしょう) outfit, costume

マイク microphone

握る (にぎる) to hold

ラストステージ last stage

表現する (ひょうげんする) to depict

スピードスケート女子 (すぴーどすけーとじょし) women’s speed skating

金メダリスト (きんめだりすと) gold medalist

小平奈緒 (こだいらなお) Nao Kodaira

並ぶ (ならぶ) to be positioned side by side

大活躍 (だいかつやく) to play outstandingly

氷上 (ひょうじょう) on ice

輝き (かがやき) radiance

フリーの演目 (ふりーのえんもく) free-skate program

決めポーズ (きめぽーず) signature pose

再現する (さいげんする) to replicate

Quick questions

1) 変わりびなとは何ですか。

2) 安室奈美恵さんの人形はどのようなものですか。

3) 羽生結弦選手の人形はどのようなものですか。

Translation

Doll maker Togyoku in Iwatsuki Ward, Saitama, announced on the 4th its “Kawaribina” dolls. The five sets of so-called newsmaker dolls reflect society in this final year of the Heisei Era. Singer Namie Amuro, who retired in September, and athlete Yuzuru Hanyu, who won the gold in men’s figure skating at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and others were picked up (as dolls).

The doll named “Thank You Amuro-chan, Heisei’s Diva Doll” is dressed in the outfit she wore at her final concert and is holding a microphone. It depicts the diva’s “last stage.”

(The dolls for) Hanyu and women’s speedskating gold medalist Nao Kodaira are positioned side by side and named “Big Success in Pyeongchang, Radiance on Ice Dolls.” Hanyu is replicated wearing the outfit from his free skate, “Seimei,” and striking his signature pose.

Answers

1) What are “Kawaribina” dolls?

世相を反映した人形。

Dolls that reflect the newsmakers of the year.

2) What does Namie Amuro’s doll look like?

引退ツアーの衣装でマイクを握っている。

It’s wearing the outfit from her last concert and holding a microphone.

3) What does Yuzuru Hanyu’s doll look like?

フリーの演目「SEIMEI」の衣装で、決めのポーズをしている。

It’s wearing the outfit from his free skate, “Seimei,” and doing his signature pose.