Just like real yakisoba, this Cold Stone look-alike ice cream has a lot going for it

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

It’s a simple but successful trick — make a dessert that looks like another food, but that tastes entirely different to whatever dish it is based on. Cold Stone Creamery Japan pulls this off perfectly with its latest creation, available at six select locations across Japan.

This sweet looks like yakisoba, but is most certainly not noodles. It’s apparently inspired by the anime series “Fate/Extra Last Encore,” but I’ll cop to having no idea how it ties into the show. What I do know is that this ice cream creation (¥680 alone, ¥1,500 for a set coming with some cartoon-related swag) looks impressive, and uses green tea powder and raspberry chips to really get the yakisoba image across.

The taste also delivers, even though there’s a lot going on here. The main ice cream flavor is a simple vanilla, but it is accented by a mix of whipped and chestnut cream. Add the aforementioned green and red elements on top, and you’ve got a lot going on top of a waffle cone. But everything balances out, making for a surprisingly tasty treat.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Uncompromising excellence: Chef Seiji Yamamoto in his kitchen at Nihonryori RyuGin.
Nihonryori RyuGin: New address for a Tokyo classic
Even in Tokyo, a city that relentlessly reinvents itself, change never comes easy, no matter how celebrated a restaurant may be. The bigger the name, the greater the expectations, and few have larg...
A broth to live by: Konjiki Hototogisu's shio (salt) ramen is made with a soup from hamaguri clams and tai (sea bream).
Konjiki Hototogisu: Ramen's new star rises in Shinjuku
Konjiki Hototogisu is exactly the kind of new-wave noodle counter that old-school ramen grinches love to hate. It's squeaky clean and has a rustic wooden frontage. The delicate noodles are handmade...
Cult classics: Pop! Pizza owner-chef Daniel McNellie sits in his pop culture-themed pizzeria in Kyoto.
Pop! Pizza brings a slice of Americana to Kyoto
A basement bar a stone's throw from the austere Kyoto Imperial Palace might seem like an unlikely place to "make pizza fun again." American Daniel McNellie is clearly in on the joke, referencing...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,