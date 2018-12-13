An evening of exquisite grilled dishes awaits

Exquisite courses of fish and beef dishes await guests at Grill & Steak on the top floor of The Shinagawa Prince Hotel. One of nine unique restaurants at the elegant Dining & Bar Table 9 Tokyo, Grill & Steak treats guests to dishes of Japanese and dry-aged beef, as well as a breathtaking panoramic view of Tokyo.

Diners can choose from three courses priced at ¥12,000, ¥15,000 and ¥18,000, each of which features a variety of fish and beef dishes topped off with dessert and coffee or tea. All three courses include onion mousse and flambeed yellowtail with pureed beets and citrus mousse. The mid-tier ¥15,000 course includes grilled Hida beef sirloin with red wine sauce and yuzu citrus pepper, while the top-tier ¥18,000 course features grilled Hida beef tenderloin and vegetables with original salt and condiments.

After dinner, guests can explore Table 9 Tokyo’s other attractions, such as Nine Bar where they can revel in the sounds of DJ performances and relish exquisite alcoholic beverages. Then, to top off the night, guests can cool down at the Whiskey Bar or Cocktail Bar and soak in the stunning Tokyo cityscape.

The Shinagawa Prince Hotel is two minutes from Shinagawa Station Takanawa Exit. For more information and reservations, visit www2.princehotels.co.jp/shinagawa/restaurant/contents/table9tokyo/en/ or call 03-5421-1114.

Brand-new hotel offers gorgeous city views

Now is the chance to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city without even leaving it. Real estate developer Hulic Co. Ltd. proudly announces the grand opening of The Gate Hotel Tokyo by Hulic on Friday.

The hotel interior comes courtesy of architectural design firm Gensler, with logos and graphics from renowned artist Taku Satoh. True to its name, the hotel provides guests with a gateway to glamorous, uninterrupted solitude right in the center of the busy city.

Six room types are available, starting at ¥29,700. Highlighted among them is the Luxe which, for ¥73,656 a night per person, offers excellent views of downtown Ginza and Yurakucho from its spacious 52-square-meter accommodations.

All rooms come with Simmons mattresses, Hansgrohe Raindance showers and fully stocked Nespresso coffee machines. Furthermore, while the fourth-floor Lobby Lounge is available to all, guests staying in the Gate, Luxe or Canopy rooms get exclusive access to the Premium Lounge and the 13th-floor rooftop terrace.

As an added festive treat, fourth-floor restaurant Anchor Tokyo is serving Christmas-themed lunch and dinner courses from Dec. 22 to 25; a perfect excuse to stay at a brand-new hotel.

Gate Hotel Tokyo by Hulic is one minute from Ginza and Hibiya stations, and three minutes from Yurakucho Station. For more information and reservations, visit https://www.gate-hotel.jp/en/tokyo/ or call 03-6263-8233.

Enticing cocktails to stimulate the senses

Ever wanted to have a cocktail mixed by one of the greatest bartenders on earth?

The Hilton Osaka is happy to oblige. Straight from the creative mind of award-winning bartender Michito Kaneko, the hotel’s first-floor cafe and bar Myplace has prepared a world-class cocktail menu that is available until Oct. 31, 2019.

Myplace regularly stocks over 50 varieties of gin and craft beer; but now, in collaboration with Kaneko — winner of World Class 2015 Bartender of the Year — the cozy establishment has added three unique cocktails (¥1,800 each) and one exotic mocktail (non-alcoholic, ¥1,200) to its menu.

Stealing the spotlight among them is Place of ~, crafted using Tanqueray No. 10 gin and sake lees. The ceramic cup — designed and produced exclusively for this drink — sits on a saucer adorned with smoking Japanese cypress twigs, offering a sensory blend of taste and smell like no other.

Sansho Fizz features gin, sake, sansho pepper and citrus; Zipangu mixes in yuzu citrus with a hint of sesame; and the Spicy Honey Cooler presents a non-alcoholic blend of herb tea, cucumber and seven spices, including star anise and ginger to top off the evening comfortably.

The Hilton Osaka is two minutes from Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.hilton.co.jp/osaka or call 06-6347-7111.