Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

Lawson’s Godiva chocolates are classy, sweet and provide some winter warmth

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

The latest Lawson’s collaboration sees the company getting a touch more ritzy. The convenience-store chain has hooked up with chocolate maker Godiva to create a limited-edition set of sweets that can be found at stores across the country and have so far generated a lot of buzz online.

The most straightforward of the bunch is the chocolate mille-feuille (¥350 after tax). It’s sweet chocolate through and through; even the little square logo on top delivers a rush of the sugary stuff. It’s good, but a little one-note.

Better — especially as the temperatures drop — is the hot chocolate (¥380 after tax). It’s warm and milky, which helps to balance out the chocolate elements.

The highlight, though, is the chocolate fondant (¥350 after tax). This one requires a little extra work from the customer — you need to warm it up in a microwave to achieve maximum gooeyness. Cut into its exterior and a chocolate sauce comes pouring out. It’s tasty and just the right amount of sweet, and also feels fancier than Lawson’s other offerings.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

An unlikely pair: Takeshi "Goh" Fukuyama (left) and Gaggan Anand (right) talk turkey.
'Punksters of food' Anand and Fukuyama join culinary forces
In the competitive world of Asian cooking, Gaggan Anand reigns supreme: For four of the past five years, his main restaurant, the eponymous Gaggan, has placed first on the list of Asia's 50 Best Re...
Specialty coffee: Roasting at the new Kurasu roastery in Kyoto.
Kurasu: Yozo Otsuki's blend of coffee and lifestyle
For Yozo Otsuki, coffee and daily life are inevitably intertwined. While he was growing up, each of his parents ran their own jazz kissaten (old-school coffee shops) in Kyoto — his fath...
Not your mother's citrus: In Britain, yuzu is used to accentuate cocktails, desserts and fish dishes.
Yuzu is Britain's in-vogue citrus fruit
Oranges may be the fruit most traditionally associated with Christmas, but this year British citrus enthusiasts might be hoping to find a yuzu in their stocking. First used as an exotic...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Gooey through and through: Lawson and Godiva's chocolate fondant collaboration.

, ,