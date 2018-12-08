Saitama Prefecture is a part of Kanto that is often overlooked by tourists and even locals, which is a surprise given its easy access from Tokyo.

Kick off a weekend in Saitama in Kumagaya, the largest city in the northern part of the prefecture. Though it’s mostly known for its scorching summer temperatures (a semiofficial catchphrase for the city is “Very hot! Kumagaya!”), it’s an excellent starting point for a trip that will take you all across the prefecture — from river rafting in the forested mountains of Chichibu to the historical alleys of Kawagoe.

Friday

Showstopping temples — late morning

Menuma Shodenzan temple (Menuma 1627, Kumagaya; www.ksky.ne.jp/~shouden) is arguably the highlight of Kumagaya, just 30 minutes by bus from Kumagaya Station. Buy a ticket to the inner hall (¥700), which is covered in colorful, elaborate carvings that date back to the mid-Edo Period (1603-1868). Keep your eyes peeled for carvings of a cat chasing a butterfly, sumo wrestlers and humorous monkeys. I spy, anyone?

That’s a wrap — lunch

Just outside Menuma Shodenzan is Shoten Sushi (Menuma 1515, Kumagaya), which sells take-out bento comprising three massive inari-zushi (rice wrapped in sweetened, fried tofu pouches). The bento come with kanpyō-maki (dried gourd rolls) on the side. At ¥460, this meal is a steal.

Coffee and calm — afternoon

Conscience (Miyacho 2-138, Kumagaya) is a Nordic-inspired coffee shop not far from Kumagaya Station where you can pause for a great latte. Or, make your way to Seikeien garden (Kamakuracho 32, Kumagaya; bit.ly/2Qtjcs8) and relax with a cup of green tea while admiring the foliage.

Fresh from the stone oven — dinner

Return to Kumagaya Station and ride the Chichibu Tetsudo Line for about an hour to Chichibu Station. Once you arrive, grab dinner at Watage (Miyakawacho 6-4, Chichibu; www.watagecafechichibu.com). Order one of the stone oven-baked pizzas, fresh pastas or ajillo dishes cooked in garlicky olive oil. For dessert, try Watage’s homemade fluffy maple-butter waffles or matcha french toast.

Saturday

A rapid descent — morning

The Chichibu region is known for its gorgeous forested mountains, valleys and rivers. Take advantage of this easy access to nature with a half-day rafting tour run by AmsHouse & Friends (Nakanogami 560, Nagatoromachi, Chichibu; amshouse.co.jp). The tour (¥6,000-¥7,000, depending on the date) will take you, rain or shine, on a 7-kilometer trip down the Ara River that’s suitable for all ages.

Pig out — lunch

After rafting, head back to Chichibu proper and refuel with a massive miso-simmered pork donburi rice bowl from Nosaka (Nosaka 1-13-11, Chichibu; www.butamisodon.jp). They pile thick slices of pork loin or rib, marinated in a house-special miso sauce and cooked over a charcoal grill, on top of a hefty bowl of rice (from ¥900).

Banba meets beer — early afternoon

The buildings that line Chichibu’s Banba Street are a mix of Showa (1926-89), Taisho (1912-26) and Meiji (1868-1912) styles mixed with Western architecture. Stop at Chichibu Omote-Sando Lab (Banbamachi 17-14, Chichibu; www.chichibu-lab.jp), which is half design store Interior Neostyle and half cafe-bar Mahollo. When you’re through browsing Neostyle’s selection of made-in-Japan products, try one of Mahollo’s six on-tap craft beers.

Silk and Showa — late afternoon

Walking north up Banba Street leads directly to the main gate of Chichibu Shrine (Banbamachi 1-3, Chichibu; www.chichibu-jinja.or.jp), which is said to be over 1,000 years old, though the current buildings “only” date back to 1592.

Then head over to the Chichibu Meisen Museum (Kumagimachi 28-1, Chichibu; www.meisenkan.com), where you can learn about the area’s extensive history of silk production, buy silk made on-site or even weave some of your own. To really steep yourself in local culture, however, visit Coffee-do Jirobata (Higashimachi 9-14, Chichibu) for its quiet, authentic “Showa Retro” atmosphere and a cup of strong, dark coffee.

Sunday

Look-alikes — morning

No trip to Saitama would be complete without a stop in Kawagoe, affectionately called “Little Edo.” Before making a beeline toward Kawagoe’s iconic Warehouse District, head to Kitain temple (Kosenbamachi 1-20-1, Kawagoe; www.kawagoe.com/kitain) to see it’s collection of 540 unique stone statues.

Lacquered luxury — lunch

You could easily fill yourself up on Kawagoe’s many snack offerings, such as warm daigakuimo (candied sweet potatoes) or the traditional sweets and rice crackers found throughout Kashiya Yokocho (Candy Alley; Motomachi 2-7, Kawagoe), but don’t.

Instead, indulge in one of Kawagoe’s famous dishes — eel. At Unagi Daikoku (Motomachi 2-9-24, Kawagoe; bit.ly/2TVjsPN) a lacquered box of unajū (broiled eel over rice) will set you back at least ¥3,500, but its succulence is more than worth the price.

Historical vibes — afternoon

Kurazukuri Street is named for its 400-meter-long stretch of historical, warehouse-style buildings that have been largely converted into restaurants, cafes, shops and museums. Stroll the main thoroughfare in a rented kimono from Kankan (Saiwaicho 2-13, Kawagoe; kimonoyakankan1.jimdo.com) to really embrace history. This area also boasts the de facto symbol of Kawagoe, Toki no Kane (Bell of Time; Saiwaicho 15-7, Kawagoe), a bell tower that dates back to the Edo Period.

Peak hospitality — dinner

Kawagoe is home to many ryōtei, traditional Japanese restaurants that serve formal kaiseki multicourse meals. Book a full dinner in advance to close out your trip in style. At Yamaya (Saiwaicho 11-2 , Kawagoe; ryoutei-yamaya.com) your seasonally inspired dining experience comes with a view of the restaurant’s elegant courtyard garden.

This is the fourth installment of a monthly series that will introduce each of the 12 host cities of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.The city of Kumagaya will host three games for the 2019 Rugby World Cup at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium (Kamikawakami 810, Kumagaya).

From Kumagaya Station’s north exit, board a Kuzuwada or Kumagaya Sports Bunka Koen-bound bus from bus stop No. 3 and disembark at Akagi Jinja-mae or Kumagaya Sports Bunka Koen, respectively. It’s a short walk from each of the bus stops to the stadium.