Chocolate or cheese? With Fujiya’s new Look chocolate, you don’t have to choose

Sweets maker Fujiya released two new flavors of its venerable Look brand of chocolate on Nov. 13. One of them plays up a familiar flavor, promising a unique twist. The other … is far more unexpected. Both charm in their own ways.

The more traditional offering comes in the form of smoked almond chocolates. Each box (¥248 after tax) comes with 13 squares, stuffed with smoky almonds. The almonds pair well with the rich chocolate encasing them, and every bite delivers a nice crunch. It’s nothing too out of the ordinary though, save for a greater than usual quantity of almonds.

The real attention-grabber is Look’s new cheese variety (same price as above). The sweet uses two types of cheese powder — cheddar and Camembert — in conjunction with white chocolate to create something that tastes … interesting.

On one hand, it is a strange mix of flavors. On the other, I ate four squares without realizing it. For something different, give these sweets a go.