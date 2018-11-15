Christmas lunch buffet awash in pink decadence

Pink pastries and jewelry boxes may not evoke the most classic of Christmas imagery, but who’s to say things can’t get a little creative sometimes? In the spirit of giving girly girls what they really want this season, Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Hotel happily presents its Girls’ Sweets Coffret Christmas Dessert Buffet.

The French coffret, or jewelry box, is trending as one of this year’s top 10 Christmas-related words searched by women in Japan, thanks to popular seasonal cosmetic kits that have borrowed the term.

Starting at ¥3,500 (¥2,100 for children), the buffet is available until Dec. 28 at Seascape Terrace Dining on the hotel’s second floor. This decadent buffet is held in two sessions — a standard course from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and a reduced-price “express buffet” from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The menu features roughly 35 varieties of uniquely named and Instagram-worthy desserts, many of which were designed taking inspiration from this year’s popular coffret cosmetic kits. Additionally, guests who arrive dressed in pink or sporting ribbons or other themed accessories will be treated to a complimentary drink as a Christmas treat.

The Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is directly connected to Daiba Station, or 10 minutes from Tokyo Teleport Station (free shuttle bus available). For more information, call 03-5500-5500 or visit hiltonodaiba.jp.

Rest easy, travelers: Santa visits luxury hotels

Santa has quite a few stops to make to deliver all his presents, but every year he puts aside a little time for the Imperial Hotel Osaka. From Dec. 21 to 25, the hotel is once again offering its annual holiday accommodation plan that includes a surprise visit from jolly old St. Nick himself.

Limited to only seven rooms a day — Santa is a busy man, after all — the Imperial Hotel Osaka Christmas 2018 plan provides a room for two in either the Regular Floor Superior Room or the Imperial Floor Deluxe Room. Prices start at ¥57,000 and ¥62,500, respectively, and reservations must be made three days in advance.

Hotel staff will discretely notify the guest who makes the reservation regarding the time of Santa’s visit. In addition to delivering a present provided beforehand by the guest, Santa will deliver an Imperial Hotel original 2019 teddy bear to commemorate the occasion.

There will also be Christmas wreath-making activities, fashion shows, decorations, and delicious yuletide menus at most of the hotel’s restaurants. As the last Christmas of Japan’s Heisei Era, a stay at the Imperial Hotel Osaka is sure to make it a memorable one.

The Imperial Hotel Osaka is five minutes from JR Sakuranomiya Station (complimentary shuttle bus available from JR Osaka Station). For more information, call 06-6881-1111 or visit www.imperialhotel.co.jp/j/osaka.

‘Universal restaurant’ offers halal-friendly meals

As the 2019 Rugby World Cup and 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games approach, the Yokohama Royal Park Hotel is happy to announce that it is one step closer to providing completely universal food and hospitality.

As of Oct. 2, the hotel’s basement-floor restaurant and banquet hall Flora has been reborn as a self-styled “universal restaurant.” In addition to obtaining comprehensive Halal certification in September from the Japan Halal Foundation, Flora has also crafted menus that cater to vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free guests as well.

Breakfast at Flora is served from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (from 11 a.m. on weekends and holidays). Dinner is for privately reserved groups only and runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., with halal-friendly room service also available.

Recognizing the various religious needs of its guests — and considering the approximately 1.8 million Muslim tourists who visit Japan annually — the hotel has also installed a prayer space in the elevator hall outside the restaurant. With linguistic and cultural barriers soon to be a thing of the past, Yokohama Royal Park Hotel wishes all its guests a comfortable, health-oriented stay.

The Yokohama Royal Park Hotel is located in the Yokohama Landmark Tower, three minutes from Minatomirai Station and five minutes from Sakuragicho Station. For more information or reservation, visit www.yrph.com or call 045-221-1111.