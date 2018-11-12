Japan launches first survey on ‘overtourism’

Sample newspaper article
訪日外国人旅行者の急増などに伴い地域の生活環境が悪化する「観光公害」と呼ばれる現象について、観光庁が初の実態調査に乗り出した。各地で交通混雑や民泊を巡るトラブルなどが起きており対策を強化する。詳しい状況と有効な対策事例を把握し、平穏な住民生活との共存に向けて本年度中に報告をまとめる。
既に有名観光地がある全国約50自治体にアンケートを実施、新たに約150自治体への調査を始める。
併せて、自治体担当者や有識者を交えた勉強会を11月にも発足。調査結果を踏まえ、国や自治体への政策提言を行う。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
訪日外国人旅行者 (ほうにちがいこくじんりょこうしゃ) foreign tourists who come to Japan
急増 (きゅうぞう） surge
~に伴う (~にともなう） along with ~
地域 (ちいき） region
生活環境 (せいかつかんきょう） living conditions
悪化する (あっかする） to deteriorate
観光公害 (かんこうこうがい） “overtourism” [literally, “tourism pollution”]
~と呼ばれる (~とよばれる） to be called ~
現象 (げんしょう） phenomenon
観光庁 (かんこうちょう) Japan Tourism Agency
初の (はつの） the first
実態調査 (じったいちょうさ） fact-finding investigation
乗り出す (のりだす） to launch
各地 (かくち） throughout the country
交通混雑 (こうつうこんざつ） traffic congestion
民泊 (みんぱく） private lodging services
~を巡る (~をめぐる） to be surrounded by ~
起きる (おきる） to arise
対策 (たいさく） measures
強化する (きょうかする） to strengthen
詳しい (くわしい） detailed
状況 (じょうきょう） situation
有効な (ゆうこうな） effective
事例 (じれい） example
把握する (はあくする) to grasp
平穏な (へいおんな） peaceful
住民生活 (じゅうみんせいかつ） residents’ everyday lives
共存 (きょうぞん） to coexist
~に向けて (~にむけて） to aim for ~
本年度中 (ほんねんどじゅう） within the current fiscal year
報告 (ほうこく） report
まとめる to compile
既に (すでに） already
有名観光地 (ゆうめいかんこうち） popular tourist sites
全国 (ぜんこく） throughout the country
約 (やく） around, about
自治体 (じちたい） local government bodies
アンケート survey
実施する (じっしする） to conduct
新たに (あらたに） anew
始める (はじめる） to start
併せて (あわせて） at the same time, also
自治体担当者 (じちたいたんとうしゃ） municipal government official
有識者 (ゆうしきしゃ） expert
交える (まじえる） to involve
勉強会 (べんきょうかい） study group
11月 (じゅういちがつ） November
発足する (ほっそくする） to set up
結果 (けっか） result
~を踏まえる (~ふまえる） based on ~
国 (くに） central government
政策提言 (せいさくていげん） policy proposal
Quick questions
1) 「観光公害」とは何ですか。
2) 各地でどんなトラブルが起きていますか。
3) 勉強会は何をしますか。
Translation
Alongside a surge in foreign tourists, the Japan Tourism Agency has launched its first fact-finding investigation concerning a phenomenon that’s being called “overtourism,” which is seeing living conditions in some regions get worse. Measures will be strengthened in each region where traffic congestion and trouble surrounding private lodging services has arisen. With the aim of creating peaceful coexistence with residents, the agency hopes to get an understanding of the details of the situation and examples of effective measures for a report compiled within the fiscal year.
The agency has conducted surveys with around 50 local governments in popular tourist regions across the country and will start anew with another 150 or so.
At the same time, municipal officials and experts will be involved in a study group to be set up in November. Based on investigation results, it will propose policies for central and local governments.
Answers
1) What is “overtourism”?
訪日外国人旅行者の急増などに伴い地域の生活環境が悪化すること。
When a surge of foreign tourists come to Japan causes the deterioration in the living conditions of an area.
2) What kind of problems have arisen in each region?
交通混雑や民泊をめぐるトラブル。
Traffic congestion and troubles surrounding private lodging services.
3) What will the study group do?
調査結果を踏まえ、国や自治体への政策提言を行う。
Propose policies for the central and local governments based on the results of an investigation.