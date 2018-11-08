Be it lunch or dinner, Thanksgiving feasts await

The Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is offering a Thanksgiving feast from Nov. 19 to 22 at its Motif Restaurant & Bar where guests can enjoy a panoramic view of the bustling Tokyo cityscape from the seventh-floor restaurant.

A Thanksgiving lunch course is available at ¥6,500 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last order is at 1 p.m.), and a full-course dinner at ¥9,000 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (last order is at 9 p.m.). Both prices exclude tax and a 15 percent service charge. Family and friends can savor an authentic and mouthwatering lunch or dinner feast that both feature roast turkey with traditional gravy and homemade cranberry chutney and potato gratin.

In addition to the quintessential turkey and gratin, the lunch course includes an amuse and dessert buffet and seasonal vegetables.

The dinner course boasts onion tart, smoked salmon and pumpkin soup, with seasonal favorite apple pie to wrap up the feast.

The Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is four minutes from Tokyo Station’s Yaesu South Exit. For more information or reservations, visit motiftokyo.com or call 03-5222-5810.

Luxury Christmas cake orders now open

The Hotel New Otani’s Patisserie Satsuki Tokyo, Makuhari and Osaka branches are now taking reservations for its 2018 Christmas cakes.

Among the lineup of Japanese-style shortcakes is the Extra Super Amao Shortcake (¥18,000), a premium delicacy made from top-tier Amao strawberries, fresh cream flavored with wasanbon sugar and almond milk cream and two layers of sponge cake: one made from eggs and another using cereal — both hotel originals.

The Super Amao Shortcake (¥12,000) has been a beloved bestseller at Satsuki for over a decade. The Amao strawberry shortcake uses two kinds of fluffy sponge cakes whipped with rich fresh cream and coated with French honey while the Super Christmas Double Shortcake (¥25,000) is a two-in-one cake, combining Satsuki’s most popular Super Melon Shortcake with the Super Amao Shortcake.

The 14-layer Super Christmas Opera (¥30,000) is a chocolate lover’s dream. Its symphony of flavors comes from layering buttercream, caramelized almonds and aromatic espresso-flavored biscuits, among other ingredients. The Christmas Love Shortcake (¥15,000) is this year’s newcomer and is only available in Tokyo and Osaka.

Reservations are accepted until five days before the desired pick-up date between Dec. 20 and 25 (dates vary across stores).

For more information and reservations, access https://www.newotani.co.jp/tokyo/press-release/20181102-01/ or contact each hotel.

Tired of ham? Christmas lunch offers roast duck

The Odakyu Hakone Highland Hotel, nestled among the vast natural setting of the Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park close to Mount Fuji and only 90 minutes away from Tokyo, is renowned for its fine line of gourmet dishes that fuse Japanese with French cuisine. The hotel is offering a Christmas lunch from Dec. 15 to 25 for the holiday season at its main dining venue La Foret.

The lunch course (¥4,514) starts with hors d’oeuvre prepared using yuba (tofu skin) crepe rolls topped with shrimp-flavored sauce served with vegetables on bite-sized baguettes, along with an appetizer of home-smoked salmon trout complemented by colorful winter vegetables with bouillabaisse. Between the choice of meat or fish for the main course, La Foret’s recommendation is its tender duck breast meat, prepared by carefully roasting the game meat on the hotel’s rustic firewood stove. The beautiful aroma of the roast makes an excellent match with its sweet-and-sour duck sauce daintily flavored by fresh strawberries. The meal ends with the hotel’s enticing assortment of Christmas sweets that includes buche de Noel (yule log) and sorbet, wrapping up with coffee or tea. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m..

The Odakyu Hakone Highland Hotel is a 25-minute bus ride from Hakone-Yumoto Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.odakyu-hotel.co.jp/highland or call 0460-84-8541.