Penfolds boasts wine expertise

General | NEWS AND NOTES

Penfolds boasts wine expertise

The Penfolds Collection 2018 Master Class was held at Happo-en, a luxurious garden venue for events and banquets, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Oct. 22.

Chief winemaker Peter Gago spoke about the 12 varieties of red and white wines that are included in this year’s collection.

With a history of 174 years since its founding, the company is almost as old as the state of South Australia where it was created. As Gago said during his presentation, “What’s old is new again.”

Penfolds wines are highly acclaimed in places such as California and Napa Valley in the United States, France, Germany and Portugal. “It is much easier for us because people already know what good wines are,” he said.

Penfolds does not change or adjust their products depending on the market. With a diverse variety of grapes, production areas and vintages, it is confident that it can offer something that meets each market’s need.

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Songs of Tokyo to be aired on NHK
On Oct. 11 and 12, the second edition of "NHK World-Japan presents Songs of Tokyo" was filmed before a live audience at the NHK Hall in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward. Artists of various genres representi...
Bilingual boarding schooling in Japan
A presentation for Jinseki International School, scheduled to open in April 2020, will be held in the gallery of The Japan Times' Kioicho office in Tokyo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.
Rising up: The Estonian National Museum (2006-16) by Dorell Ghotmeh Tane Architects is located outside the city of Tartu.
Tsuyoshi Tane designs forward-thinking buildings by building on memories
Tsuyoshi Tane says one particular piece of praise has stayed with him throughout the year. "The director of the Estonian National Museum told me his country might really be able to overcome the ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge