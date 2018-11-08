General | NEWS AND NOTES

Bilingual boarding schooling in Japan

A presentation for Jinseki International School, scheduled to open in April 2020, will be held in the gallery of The Japan Times’ Kioicho office in Tokyo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Admission is free and doors open at 2:30 p.m.

This international elementary boarding school will be first of its kind in Asia and will be located in Jinsekikogen in Hiroshima Prefecture.

With over three decades in international education and 17 years as head of Le Rosey, Switzerland’s top boarding school, Michael Rob Gray will cover the concept of international boarding, as well as specific aspects of the school, such as its education philosophy, curriculum and extracurricular programs.

The presentation, titled “An Exceptional Bilingual Boarding Education in Japan,” will be held in English only.

The Japan Times address is Kioicho Bldg., 14 Fl., 3-12 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Penfolds boasts wine expertise
The Penfolds Collection 2018 Master Class was held at Happo-en, a luxurious garden venue for events and banquets, in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Oct. 22. Chief winemaker Peter Gago spoke abou...
Songs of Tokyo to be aired on NHK
On Oct. 11 and 12, the second edition of "NHK World-Japan presents Songs of Tokyo" was filmed before a live audience at the NHK Hall in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward. Artists of various genres representi...
Rising up: The Estonian National Museum (2006-16) by Dorell Ghotmeh Tane Architects is located outside the city of Tartu.
Tsuyoshi Tane designs forward-thinking buildings by building on memories
Tsuyoshi Tane says one particular piece of praise has stayed with him throughout the year. "The director of the Estonian National Museum told me his country might really be able to overcome the ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge