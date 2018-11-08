Bilingual boarding schooling in Japan

A presentation for Jinseki International School, scheduled to open in April 2020, will be held in the gallery of The Japan Times’ Kioicho office in Tokyo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Admission is free and doors open at 2:30 p.m.

This international elementary boarding school will be first of its kind in Asia and will be located in Jinsekikogen in Hiroshima Prefecture.

With over three decades in international education and 17 years as head of Le Rosey, Switzerland’s top boarding school, Michael Rob Gray will cover the concept of international boarding, as well as specific aspects of the school, such as its education philosophy, curriculum and extracurricular programs.

The presentation, titled “An Exceptional Bilingual Boarding Education in Japan,” will be held in English only.

The Japan Times address is Kioicho Bldg., 14 Fl., 3-12 Kioicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.